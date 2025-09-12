Consensys’ Lubin Teases ‘Further Rewards’ for LINEA Holders as Token Tanks 50%

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 04:25
MemeCore
M$1.93159-2.53%
LINEA
LINEA$0.02307-1.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01428-0.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015975-4.64%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01905-4.79%

Amid a messy airdrop, LINEA has lost half its value since launching yesterday.

LINEA token holders are being teased with future rewards as prices plunge.

Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and blockchain infrastructure firm Consensys, wrote in an X post on Thursday, Sept. 11, that holding LINEA could open “further rewards opportunities, mostly in other tokens.”

He added that MetaMask, also developed by Consensys, and Linea are already working together to make these rewards possible, though details on timing and amounts remain vague.

“Holding LINEA tokens signals that you are a Linea community member and are likely engaged in productive Linea Economy activities: building, liquidity provision / staking, using, collecting […],” Lubin wrote in the X post.

Based on activity and the length of time a wallet holds LINEA, users could qualify for future airdrops, the Ethereum co-founder explained.

“So if we notice, at some date in the future, that you’ve held n LINEA tokens for m days, that just might lead to another token landing in your account. And if n and m are larger numbers, your account might receive a larger reward. Rinse, repeat,” Lubin added.

Lubin’s post lands as LINEA gets off to a rocky start, losing half its value in a single day as airdrop recipients seemingly cash out. As of press time, LINEA is trading at $0.023, down over 50% from its all-time high, per CoinGecko data.

As The Defiant reported yesterday, despite the mainnet being live for years, the network ran into issues leading up to the token generation event, stopping block production for 46 minutes overnight and leaving many users struggling to claim their airdrops.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/consensys-lubin-teases-further-rewards-for-linea-holders-as-token-tanks-50

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin’s ETF brings new hype, but Rollblock’s $0.068 presale, 30% revenue share, and 60% token burns make its 20x growth target far more compelling for 2025.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.92+2.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09702-2.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01428-0.27%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 05:30
Partager
Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

The post Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 22:00 Tapzi’s presale is attracting investors with its scalable, skill-based blockchain gaming platform. Find out why it could rival CRO in 2025. Ever looked back at early entries like Solana at $0.20 or CRO below $0.03 and thought, “What if I got in then?” 2025’s GameFi narrative may have already found its version of that story with Tapzi ($TAPZI), a skill-based Web3 gaming token priced at just $0.0035 in its ongoing presale. Designed to disrupt the luck-heavy gaming models of the past, Tapzi positions itself at the intersection of gaming merit and scalable tokenomics. Early buyers now have a rare chance to enter before the presale price increases by 30–40% in the next round. With its fair launch model and capped supply, Tapzi is rising fast as one of the best cryptos under 1 cent, targeting sustainable Web3 gaming adoption, not speculative buzz.  Key Takeaways: Tapzi presale priced at $0.0035 with a 30–40% increase expected in the next stage Tokenomics prioritize skill-based rewards, capped supply, and low inflation PvP games fuel real TAPZI demand, with no reliance on emissions Roadmap includes NFTs, tournaments, staking, and DAO rollout by mid-2026 A Skill-to-Earn Model Designed for Web3 Scale Tapzi isn’t another meme coin trying to ride social sentiment. Instead, it’s the first Web3 gaming platform where skill decides the winner, not random number generators or bots. Users stake TAPZI tokens to compete in real-time matches of chess, checkers, and rock-paper-scissors. The prize pool comes directly from staked tokens. Whoever wins by skill takes it. This token flips luck into skill — and could flip your portfolio too. This competitive system gives Tapzi an edge over traditional GameFi platforms, where inflationary emissions and play-to-win mechanics dominate. Tapzi removes those failures and builds something gamers have been asking…
Threshold
T$0.0164+0.06%
holoride
RIDE$0.000947-4.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06407+2.39%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:53
Partager
Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

U.S. Treasuries represent the safest and most liquid assets in the world. A U.S. Treasury Bill (T-Bill) is a short-term, debt security issued by the U.S. government. This is considered a highly liquid and risk-free investment exempt from state and local taxes. There are also U.S. Treasury Funds, which are collective investment vehicles such as […] The post Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks? appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.0164+0.06%
Union
U$0.009488-0.23%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001959+27.17%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 04:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Solana Unlocks Explosive Growth: Is This the ‘SOL Season’?

Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen warns about banker bonus cap