Consigliere now open to all, offers real-time token tracking

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19
The team at DXS has delivered a powerful tool to BSV developers who are working with tokens. The team’s in-house-developed blockchain data indexer, Consigliere, is now fully open source and available for anyone to use. Created originally for the STAS token protocol, Consigliere can index data from any set of BSV transactions, or can be adapted to suit other token systems like 1Sat Ordinals.

With Consigliere, any project using the STAS protocol can trace a token’s provenance back to its initial issuance without needing third-party oracles or restrictive vendor contracts.

The STAS token protocol has been around for about five years. It and 1Sat Ordinals have become the two most popular tokenization protocols on the BSV blockchain. The two share similarities in that they record token data on single “satoshis,” the smallest unit of Bitcoin (1/100,000,000 of a whole coin). STAS’s appeal has grown in 2025 after switching from a paid licensing regime to a free MIT License, making it permissionless and thus more accessible to all developers.

STAS projects face the same issue that other token protocols and general data on the wider BSV blockchain face: with such massive transaction volumes often representing trivial amounts of data, there must be ways to index and keep track of them, or specific information becomes hard (and slow) to find. Indexers fix this problem by filtering data so applications can find the transactions relevant to their own purposes much quicker.

In the first years of DXS’s operation, the company found no other fast and reliable indexers/APIs for STAS, so it decided to create its own solution. DXS CEO Armen Azatyan said many BSV teams had turned away from STAS in the past due to complications with handling UTXO splits and merges, which some thought was an unfixable burden.

“But it’s just an infrastructure issue. With Consigliere, merchants no longer need to worry about the hassle of merging and splitting UTXOs to handle STAS transactions. The solution handles merges and splits automatically, coming on top of the back-to-genesis checking.”

Consigliere has already proved it works

Consigliere has been keeping DXS running smoothly for the past few years. DXS is a multi-asset trading platform with trading volumes of around $1 million per day, and wanted ways to grow its volumes 100x, even 1000x, as soon as possible. For every single transaction, its indexer needed to do three things as fast as possible: check that a transaction ID (TXID) exists in BSV’s mempool; retrieve unspent transaction outputs (UTXOs) for specific addresses; and broadcast transactions.

It does all this by indexing all STAS token transactions and deriving a subset of UTXOs that includes all authentic tokens relevant to a project, storing data in a RavenDB database. According to its documentation, “the indexer is nothing more than a service, facilitating data extraction from the public Bitcoin blockchain.” Users can specify exactly what data they wish to index.

Azatyan described Consigliere’s chief benefits as “No middlemen. No vendor lock-in. No BS. Just pure blockchain infrastructure that actually works.”

Since it’s open source, anyone can fork and deploy it on their own premises free of charge, following the MIT License terms. Alternatively, DXS is setting up a paid subscription plan so others can access its own Consigliere deployment via APIs. API access during the beta testing phase is free.

“We believe miners will eventually choose to run Consigliere on their own premises, making life easier for merchants and creating an even more trustless environment,” Azatyan added.

Solving ‘Back to Genesis’ for tokens

Consigliere’s GitHub page cautions that the service was developed for DXS’s internal operations, and that deploying it in other projects may require adjustments. However DXS developers are working on solutions for this, and they’re inviting others to send their feedback and even commit improvements. Anyone looking to get involved, or for API access, can get in touch with DXS via its social media channels on X or Telegram.

“Consigliere proves that back-to-genesis checking can be handled off-chain, providing a simple, data-efficient solution while retaining full security and keeping genuine peer-to-peer transactions.”

Written in C#, Consigliere indexes in real-time, staying up to date as each new BSV block is processed (or mined). It can re-index any transactions affected by blockchain reorganizations, and has live WebSocket updates (SignalR) for push-based notifications for token balance changes, transaction events, and other provenance updates.

“Back to Genesis” is a problem common to any blockchain token protocol, meaning the only way to verify a token as genuine and valid, after it has been transacted thousands of times through different platforms and wallets, is by having the ability to trace it back to the transaction that first issued it. Doing this reliably, and in real time, is a complex task. Thanks to DXS and Consigliere, it’s no longer difficult or expensive.

It maintains a record of the real-time state of all STAS token UTXOs on the BSV blockchain, solving “Back to Genesis” by default.

In the future, using indexers like this and Simplified Payment Verification (SPV) can overcome many criticisms related to huge volumes of on-chain data.

“SPV combined with indexers creates the most robust synergetic solution meeting the highest merchant standards,” Azatyan said.

Watch: Developers can propel the BSV blockchain forward

Source: https://coingeek.com/consigliere-now-open-to-all-offers-real-time-token-tracking/

