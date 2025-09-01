Convano’s Unverified Bitcoin Purchase Plan Raises Doubts

2025/09/01 03:45
Key Points:
  • Convano’s alleged $3 billion Bitcoin plan, no official confirmation.
  • Doubts over the Japanese nail operator’s crypto strategy.
  • Lack of official statements prompts skepticism in crypto circles.

Convano Inc., a Japanese nail salon operator, reportedly plans to allocate $3 billion for Bitcoin reserves, aiming to acquire 21,000 Bitcoins by March 2027.

The move potentially impacts Bitcoin’s market dynamics, sparking interest in crypto investment strategies among non-financial corporations, but lacks confirmed primary source verification.

Convano’s Massive Bitcoin Move: $3B Purchase Under Scrutiny

Convano Inc., listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, allegedly plans to raise about 434 billion yen (approximately US$3 billion) to acquire 21,000 Bitcoins. This move positions them among the largest Bitcoin holders. Sources suggest Bitcoin purchases will occur in stages until 2027, with goals of reaching 21,000 BTC.

Industry reactions remain speculative in nature. No formal endorsements or insights have emerged from major cryptocurrency leaders or regulatory bodies. The absence of authentic statements heightens uncertainties about the purported move’s actuality and intent, causing some market skepticism.

Bitcoin Market Tense: Lack of Confirmation Fuels Skepticism

Did you know? There is historical precedent for Bitcoin influencing markets when large firms accumulate it, as seen with MicroStrategy. However, unlike Convano, MicroStrategy confirmed its actions publicly, reinforcing the importance of official verification.

Recently, Bitcoin (BTC) prices hovered around $109,057.95 with a market cap nearing $2.17 trillion, per CoinMarketCap. Market dominance rests at 57.25%, while the last 24 hours saw trading volumes of approximately $46.86 billion, marking a decline of 17.81% compared to previous periods.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:37 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Without concrete evidence, concerns remain about Convano’s potentially unverified approach. The absence of corroborative Huawei data and official statements from Japanese regulators or Convano executives have dissected the credibility of the report. The widespread skepticism underscores the necessity for transparent data dissemination within corporate Bitcoin acquisitions.

