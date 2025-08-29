Cookie’s Triple Era Adventure: Snap & Level Up With OpenLedger And Sapien

Cookie is a social-crypto playground where quality content meets real rewards. Built by Cookie DAO, it gamifies the growing space of InfoFi in a place where where information and finance collide.

By posting valuable crypto insights on X, the users are earning SNAPS points and climb project-specific leaderboards through ongoing campaigns. It’s not about bots or noise… it’s about real human contribution.

What started as the Cookie Affiliate Network has evolved into a dynamic layer of on-chain analytics, social data, and engagement tracking. Whether you’re a creator, a degen, or just exploring the space, Cookie is the place to be!

Right now, Cookie is moving through three exciting eras of on-chain engagement. The first, featuring the Spark campaign, has just wrapped up, but still no details about the reward pool! It was a long ride, bringing a wave of activity and tasty rewards for early participants.

But the fun’s far from over. Two fresh eras have just begun with Sapien and Openledger stepping into the spotlight. Whether you’re collecting, competing, or climbing the leaderboard, each era offers new chances to earn, explore, and interact with the evolving Cookie ecosystem.