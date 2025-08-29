Cookie’s Triple Era Adventure: Snap & Level Up With OpenLedger And Sapien

Par : Medium
2025/08/29 21:31
RealLink
REAL$0.05433-7.85%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1192-4.71%
SNAP
SNAP$0.00000429+0.37%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.12468-6.62%
Sapien
SAPIEN$0.1324-6.62%
ERA
ERA$0.769-3.73%

Cookie is a social-crypto playground where quality content meets real rewards. Built by Cookie DAO, it gamifies the growing space of InfoFi in a place where where information and finance collide.

By posting valuable crypto insights on X, the users are earning SNAPS points and climb project-specific leaderboards through ongoing campaigns. It’s not about bots or noise… it’s about real human contribution.

What started as the Cookie Affiliate Network has evolved into a dynamic layer of on-chain analytics, social data, and engagement tracking. Whether you’re a creator, a degen, or just exploring the space, Cookie is the place to be!

Right now, Cookie is moving through three exciting eras of on-chain engagement. The first, featuring the Spark campaign, has just wrapped up, but still no details about the reward pool! It was a long ride, bringing a wave of activity and tasty rewards for early participants.

But the fun’s far from over. Two fresh eras have just begun with Sapien and Openledger stepping into the spotlight. Whether you’re collecting, competing, or climbing the leaderboard, each era offers new chances to earn, explore, and interact with the evolving Cookie ecosystem.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has purchased another 6,744 ETH (US$16.51 million) through Galaxy Digital in the past
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,310.91-4.53%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 10:34
Partager
PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

DeFi Development Corp. spent $23.6 million to increase its SOL holdings, bringing its total holdings to 595,988. The Synthetix community proposed to acquire the decentralized options platform Derive at a valuation of $27 million. A trader bought LAUNCHCOIN for $9,075 a month ago, which is currently worth $4.7 million.
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.066446+3.50%
Solana
SOL$203.64-4.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,323.83-3.94%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 17:30
Partager
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005049-6.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).