Cops in Hong Kong Arrest Bitcoin Power Heist Technicians.

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 16:30
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01817-2.73%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.0165-7.04%

Two men were arrested by the police in Hong Kong for stealing electricity used to mine Bitcoin in disabled care homes, which resulted in huge electricity bills.

Hong Kong police arrested two technicians who were suspected of embezzling electricity from the homes of the disabled.

The two men, aged 32 and 33, were reported to have installed eight Bitcoin mining devices in the suspended ceilings of two care home offices. 

According to the South China Morning Post, this illegal activity consumes electricity and results in abnormally high electricity bills for the facilities. The theft increased the monthly electricity bills of the victims to HK$8,000-9,000 (approximately US$1,153). 

The mining rigs used the victims to supply their power and internet connection continuously to mine cryptocurrency. 

A care home in Sham Shui Po took away five devices, and a facility in Kwun Tong took away three devices.

High-Tech Theft Exposed in Care Home Ceilings

The IT personnel at one of the care homes discovered the situation when they noticed a sudden drop in internet speed. While investigating, they found unlicensed equipment installed above the office ceiling.

 Sham Shui Po technology and financial crime squad police began an investigation and found other such devices in another care home at Sau Mau Ping.

The suspects installed the mining machines in August with the help of a facility upgrade as disclosed by Inspector Ng Tsz-wing. 

Ng said that during renovation, they had the chance to link mining rigs with the network and electrical system of the facility. 

The two men were employees of an engineering company but acted on their own, and there was no indication of a syndicate.

Ng encouraged the population and organizations to carefully track electric bills and verify the activities of the contractors in the course of renovations. 

He cautioned that the use of power out of the box or slowdown of the network could be an indication of illegal mining

When it comes to Hong Kong, the maximum sentence in reference to the theft of electricity is five years in prison under the Hong Kong Theft Ordinance.

The Cost and Crime of Crypto Mining Theft

The process of Bitcoin mining involves using computers that are powerful and that have to operate around the clock, hence consuming large quantities of electricity. 

The honorary chairman of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation (Francis Fong Po-kiu) observed that mining is a power-consuming and expensive process, which is the same as air conditioning throughout the day. To reduce this cost, some people can even take the risk of breaking the law.

This incident shows how the issue of illicit electricity theft to power crypto mining is becoming a bigger problem. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filed a civil lawsuit against prediction market platform Kalshi, alleging the company operates unlicensed sports betting disguised as “event contracts” in violation of state gambling laws. The Commonwealth seeks damages, civil penalties, and a permanent injunction to stop Kalshi from accepting sports wagers without proper licensing from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. The lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court claims Kalshi processed over $1 billion in sports wagers from 3.4 million bets between January and June 2025. Sports contracts comprised 70-75% of Kalshi’s trading volume, surpassing percentages recorded by licensed operators DraftKings and FanDuel during the same period.Source: MASS[.]GOV Kalshi Accused of Bypassing Consumer Protections Through “Event Contract” Model Massachusetts regulators allege Kalshi’s binary “yes or no” event contracts function identically to traditional sports betting while circumventing state oversight. The platform offers moneyline contracts, point spreads, over-under bets, and proposition wagers that mirror licensed operators’ offerings. The company allows users aged 18-21 to place bets despite Massachusetts requiring age 21 for sports wagering. Kalshi provides minimal responsible gambling safeguards compared to licensed operators, offering no deposit limits or cooling-off periods until March 2025. State officials note Kalshi markets extensively through television, social media, and partnerships with Robinhood. The platform previously advertised itself as “The First Nationwide Legal Sports Betting Platform” before shifting language to describe activities as “trading” after receiving cease-and-desist orders from multiple states. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission specifically requested Attorney General Campbell pursue enforcement action. Licensed operators pay $5 million for five-year licenses, plus annual fees of $1 million, while Kalshi operates without state authorization, despite processing comparable wagering volumes. Attorney General Campbell emphasized in a press release that sports wagering “comes with significant risk of addiction and financial loss and must be strictly regulated to mitigate public health consequences.” The filing requests a court order for Kalshi to cease Massachusetts operations during litigation. Federal vs State Jurisdiction Battle Intensifies Across Multiple States Kalshi argues its operations fall under Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight rather than state gambling regulation. The company previously sued Nevada and New Jersey gaming regulators, claiming federal authority preempts state enforcement actions. Federal courts sided with Kalshi in those cases, barring state regulators from intervening while litigation continues. However, at least seven states, including Arizona, Montana, Ohio, and Illinois, have issued cease-and-desist orders targeting the platform’s sports offerings. Robinhood Derivatives filed similar lawsuits against Nevada and New Jersey in August, claiming unfair treatment compared to Kalshi’s protected status. The trading platform facilitates event contracts that settle on Kalshi’s system while seeking identical federal preemption protections. Kalshi co-founder Tarek Mansour stated the company stands “ready to defend” its technology “once again in a court of law.” The platform maintains that prediction markets represent “critical innovation” that all Americans should have access to. Meanwhile, rival prediction market Polymarket prepares U.S. re-entry after CEO Shayne Coplan claimed CFTC approval. Business Insider reports that Polymarket is seeking funding that could potentially triple its $1 billion valuation to $10 billion. Notably, for Kalshi, its rapid growth trajectory adds complexity to the regulatory challenges it faces. The platform processed $441 million in trading volume during the first four days of the 2025 NFL season, with nearly $200 million on September 7 alone, which was one of its busiest periods since the 2024 presidential election.Source: X/Kalshi The company achieved $875 million in monthly volume during August 2025, while reports suggest Kalshi is approaching a new funding round, potentially valuing it at $5 billion. This would more than double its $2 billion valuation from a June funding round led by Paradigm with participation from Sequoia and Multicoin Capital. As it stands now, Massachusetts joins growing state-level enforcement efforts targeting platforms that process billions in wagering volume without traditional sports betting licenses. CFTC acting Commissioner Caroline Pham announced in February a shift away from “regulation by enforcement” toward fraud protection. However, the agency previously probed Super Bowl contracts offered by both Kalshi and Crypto.com before concluding investigations without enforcement actions
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006169+2.93%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/13 17:06
Partager
Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

PEPE is today's top gainer.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001232+17.11%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002829+6.51%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/13 17:35
Partager
PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion

Coinbase will acquire the crypto options platform Deribit for $2.9 billion; 26,000 BTC options and 165,000 ETH options are about to expire, and the biggest pain point of BTC options is $94,000; Abraxas Capital increased its holdings by more than 61,400 ETH in two days, worth approximately $116.3 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,055.99+0.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09559-1.18%
PAIN
PAIN$1.5971+3.32%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion

Early Buyers Aim to Flip $1K Into $100K as Ozak AI Presale Heats Up

USDT market value exceeds 170 billion US dollars, setting a new record high