Coral Protocol launches Coral v1 with Remote Agents, a production-ready platform letting developers rent, combine and monetize multi-agent systems.Coral Protocol launches Coral v1 with Remote Agents, a production-ready platform letting developers rent, combine and monetize multi-agent systems.

Coral Protocol Releases Coral v1 With Remote Agents to Reduce Dev Time and Infrastructure Overhead

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 20:00
READY
READY$0.01666-10.57%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03987-12.89%
Coral Protocol
CORAL$0.002056-2.09%
coral protocol

Coral Protocol today unveiled Coral v1 with Remote Agents, a production-ready system that lets developers deploy multi-agent software in minutes. The release promises to simplify how teams build, combine and monetize autonomous agents, and to do so with on-chain payments and cross-chain interoperability baked in.

Coral v1 allows developers to rent ready-to-use agents from Coral’s growing library and run them alongside their own local agents within a single session. Every decision an agent makes is tracked and optimized inside Coral Studio using threads and telemetry, giving teams visibility into agent behavior and performance while speeding iteration.

For agent creators, there’s a clear payday: developers can list agents in the Coral Registry and receive automatic payouts whenever their agents are used. Coral says the marketplace model makes it straightforward to reward creators fairly for the value their agents add.

Roman Georgio, Co-Founder & CEO of Coral Protocol, said: “The launch of Coral v1 with Remote Agents embodies everything Coral has been working towards up until now: an AI ecosystem that can accomplish virtually anything through combining distinct agents, each with their own sphere of expertise. We’re excited to see how developers harness Remote Agents to develop solutions that raise the bar in terms of what can be achieved onchain.”

Solana-Powered Transactions

Technically, v1 supports agent creation, acquisition and customization, and uses Coral’s secure on-chain payment system, powered by Solana, to settle transactions. Coral positions the feature set as especially valuable for Web3 builders who want to mix agents that specialize in different domains (for example: data retrieval, analytics, on-chain settlement) to form more capable, efficient systems.

Coral argues that Remote Agents solves several practical pain points in existing multi-agent frameworks. Rather than treating agents as simple function calls dictated by an algorithm, a model Coral says can be limiting, Remote Agents enables teams to design multi-agent workflows with an organizational structure: separate teams, defined processes and configurable rules that govern how agents interact. The company contrasts this approach with frameworks like LangChain, saying Remote Agents makes interaction rules easier to configure and reason about.

Interoperability is another focus. v1 is built to let agents operate across multiple blockchain ecosystems so they can collaborate toward shared goals without heavy engineering overhead. Coral says this reduces infrastructure demands and compression of development timelines, letting teams deploy multi-agent solutions rapidly and iterate faster.

The company frames Remote Agents as a stepping stone toward a larger vision: an open, decentralized collaboration infrastructure for “The Internet of Agents,” a world in which communication, coordination, trust and payments between autonomous systems are standard. Coral v1, Coral says, makes advanced multi-agent systems open-source, composable and ripe for wider adoption.

Coral Protocol describes itself as an open and decentralized collaboration infrastructure that enables communication, coordination, trust and payments for The Internet of Agents, laying the foundation for safe AGI. With Coral v1 with Remote Agents now live, Coral is positioning itself at the center of a nascent market for composable, monetizable agent ecosystems.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$240.3-2.96%
Capverse
CAP$0.15296-2.90%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.224976-1.72%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Partager
Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

PANews reported on September 19 that Google (GOOG.O): In order to maintain its leadership in artificial intelligence, the patent system must evolve.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1421-3.98%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1507-0.19%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 21:41
Partager
Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

PANews reported on September 19th that Mega Matrix Inc. ( MPU ) announced it has accumulated approximately $ 6 million in ENA tokens , with an additional $ 3 million invested in the past week, totaling 8.46 million ENA tokens at an average cost of $ 0.7165 per token. The company stated it will continue to increase its holdings weekly based on market conditions, furthering its stablecoin governance token ( DAT ) reserve strategy. Mega Matrix , headquartered in Singapore, also operates the short video platform FlexTV .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01363-5.67%
Ethena
ENA$0.6671-4.42%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 20:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Poland Debuts First Bitcoin ETF in Eastern Europe – Can Bitcoin Hyper Follow With 10x Gains?

Dogecoin ETF Taps $6 Million on Debut: How High Can the Price Climb?