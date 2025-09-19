The post Coral Protocol rolls out Coral v1 with Remote Agents to simplify multi-agent deployment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coral Protocol has launched Coral v1, introducing Remote Agents to streamline how developers deploy and coordinate multi-agent systems, as per reports shared with Finbold on September 19.  The update provides access to production-ready Remote Agents on demand, designed to reduce infrastructure overhead and speed up deployment. For the first time, developers can rent ready-to-use Remote Agents and combine them with their own local agents in a single session, with activity tracked and optimized in Coral Studio through threads and telemetry.  Agent developers can list their Remote Agents in the Coral Registry and receive automatic payouts whenever their agents are used. Roman Georgio, Co-Founder & CEO of Coral Protocol, said:  “The launch of Coral v1 with Remote Agents embodies everything Coral has been working towards up until now: an AI ecosystem that can accomplish virtually anything through combining distinct agents, each with their own sphere of expertise. We’re excited to see how developers harness Remote Agents to develop solutions that raise the bar in terms of what can be achieved onchain.” Interoperability and collaboration across ecosystems Coral v1 supports Remote Agent creation, acquisition, and customization, backed by Coral’s onchain payment system powered by Solana (SOL).  Unlike existing frameworks, it allows rules for agent interaction to be set at the protocol level, enabling collaboration and payments to occur seamlessly across multi-agent workflows. By introducing an organizational structure, with separate teams and defined processes dictating how agents interact, Coral v1 aims to overcome limitations in conventional frameworks where agents are treated like callable functions. The release of Coral v1 with Remote Agents, alongside a public registry and automatic payment system, is intended to accelerate adoption of multi-agent architectures.  Developers can assemble advanced systems by mixing and matching from Coral’s growing agent library, with the added assurance that agent creators are compensated when their… The post Coral Protocol rolls out Coral v1 with Remote Agents to simplify multi-agent deployment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coral Protocol has launched Coral v1, introducing Remote Agents to streamline how developers deploy and coordinate multi-agent systems, as per reports shared with Finbold on September 19.  The update provides access to production-ready Remote Agents on demand, designed to reduce infrastructure overhead and speed up deployment. For the first time, developers can rent ready-to-use Remote Agents and combine them with their own local agents in a single session, with activity tracked and optimized in Coral Studio through threads and telemetry.  Agent developers can list their Remote Agents in the Coral Registry and receive automatic payouts whenever their agents are used. Roman Georgio, Co-Founder & CEO of Coral Protocol, said:  “The launch of Coral v1 with Remote Agents embodies everything Coral has been working towards up until now: an AI ecosystem that can accomplish virtually anything through combining distinct agents, each with their own sphere of expertise. We’re excited to see how developers harness Remote Agents to develop solutions that raise the bar in terms of what can be achieved onchain.” Interoperability and collaboration across ecosystems Coral v1 supports Remote Agent creation, acquisition, and customization, backed by Coral’s onchain payment system powered by Solana (SOL).  Unlike existing frameworks, it allows rules for agent interaction to be set at the protocol level, enabling collaboration and payments to occur seamlessly across multi-agent workflows. By introducing an organizational structure, with separate teams and defined processes dictating how agents interact, Coral v1 aims to overcome limitations in conventional frameworks where agents are treated like callable functions. The release of Coral v1 with Remote Agents, alongside a public registry and automatic payment system, is intended to accelerate adoption of multi-agent architectures.  Developers can assemble advanced systems by mixing and matching from Coral’s growing agent library, with the added assurance that agent creators are compensated when their…

Coral Protocol rolls out Coral v1 with Remote Agents to simplify multi-agent deployment

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:19
Coral Protocol has launched Coral v1, introducing Remote Agents to streamline how developers deploy and coordinate multi-agent systems, as per reports shared with Finbold on September 19. 

The update provides access to production-ready Remote Agents on demand, designed to reduce infrastructure overhead and speed up deployment.

For the first time, developers can rent ready-to-use Remote Agents and combine them with their own local agents in a single session, with activity tracked and optimized in Coral Studio through threads and telemetry. 

Agent developers can list their Remote Agents in the Coral Registry and receive automatic payouts whenever their agents are used.

Roman Georgio, Co-Founder & CEO of Coral Protocol, said: 

Interoperability and collaboration across ecosystems

Coral v1 supports Remote Agent creation, acquisition, and customization, backed by Coral’s onchain payment system powered by Solana (SOL). 

Unlike existing frameworks, it allows rules for agent interaction to be set at the protocol level, enabling collaboration and payments to occur seamlessly across multi-agent workflows.

By introducing an organizational structure, with separate teams and defined processes dictating how agents interact, Coral v1 aims to overcome limitations in conventional frameworks where agents are treated like callable functions.

The release of Coral v1 with Remote Agents, alongside a public registry and automatic payment system, is intended to accelerate adoption of multi-agent architectures. 

Developers can assemble advanced systems by mixing and matching from Coral’s growing agent library, with the added assurance that agent creators are compensated when their tools are used.

Featured image via Shutterstock. 

Source: https://finbold.com/coral-protocol-rolls-out-coral-v1-with-remote-agents-to-simplify-multi-agent-deployment/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement.
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
PANews2025/09/19 21:41
PANews2025/09/19 20:55
