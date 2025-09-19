Agentic artificial intelligence startup Coral Protocol said today it’s making AI agent collaboration easier than ever with the launch of its flagship project, Coral v1Agentic artificial intelligence startup Coral Protocol said today it’s making AI agent collaboration easier than ever with the launch of its flagship project, Coral v1

Coral Protocol Simplifies Multi-Agent Development With Mix-And-Match Approach

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/19 19:20
Source: Depositphotos

Agentic artificial intelligence startup Coral Protocol said today it’s making AI agent collaboration easier than ever with the launch of its flagship project, Coral v1, introducing Remote Agents to empower developers to deploy multi-agent software in minutes 

Coral v1 is aimed at AI application developers, and allows them to manage and combine AI agents into so-called “multi-agent systems” that are far more powerful than the sum of their parts, paving the way for apps with advanced automation capabilities, the company said. 

Coral Protocol is one of a number of blockchain-based startups pioneering the concept of decentralized AI systems, as a more accessible and privacy-centric alternative to proprietary models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Its infrastructure is designed to enable different AI agents to communicate with one another and coordinate tasks between them, so they can work together effectively across applications and computing platforms. Ultimately, it sees itself building an “Internet of Agents” on the blockchain that are more affordable and secure than existing agentic systems. 

AI agents are the hottest trend in the AI industry this year, leveraging the power of generative AI models to understand humans and perform various work-related tasks on their behalf. By automating actions such as data entry, filling out invoices, payments, customer support, writing emails and generating code, AI agents can dramatically accelerate productivity, freeing up humans to focus on higher value tasks. 

The technology is enormously exciting, but many agentic systems can be prohibitively expensive and lack clarity around their decision-making processes, which is why there’s a lot of interest in decentralized agents with their promise of lower costs and full transparency.     

AI Agents Coalesce

With Coral v1, Coral is launching one of the first decentralized AI agent systems. Developers can access a number of Coral’s own AI agents out-of-the-box and combine these with third-party agents to create multi-agent systems. The transparent nature of Coral’s infrastructure means users can track every decision made by their AI agents, and dig deep into their telemetry data to understand the choices they make. 

Coral said its Remote Agents are designed to solve a number of challenges present with existing multi-agent frameworks, such as their enormous compute requirements and a lack of cross-platform compatibility. The company explained that Remote Agents can be used to iterate and create interoperable multi-agent systems rapidly, uniting different AI agents and deploying them across multiple blockchain platforms. 

Unlike existing agentic frameworks, which can only call agents using rigid functions, limiting their usefulness, Coral’s Remote Agents support more flexible multi-agent systems with clearly-defined and easily-configurable processes and rules that control how they interact. At launch, Remote Agents supports agent creation, acquisition and customization capabilities. Developers can access a library of agents through the Coral Registry, including Coral’s own and numerous third-party offerings. They can then mix and match these agents as they desire to create more advanced AI systems that automate complex tasks. For instance, developers might combine a web browsing agent with a financial analyst agent to identify market trends in real time. 

Because Coral’s ecosystem is open, builders can create and list their own AI agents in the registry too, with payments facilitated via the Solana blockchain, ensuring creators are remunerated based on the value they provide. 

Coral co-founder and Chief Executive Roman Georgio said Remote Agents is a key milestone towards the company’s goal of creating an “AI ecosystem that can accomplish virtually anything through combining distinct agents, each with their own sphere of expertise.”

