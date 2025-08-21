Core and Hex Trust Unlock Institutional Bitcoin Staking in APAC and MENA

Core Foundation and Hex Trust have partnered to introduce bitcoin staking for institutional clients in APAC and MENA, enabling secure yield generation through Core’s dual staking model. The move combines bitcoin and CORE token staking within Hex Trust’s licensed custody platform.

Hex Trust Brings Core’s Bitcoin Staking Solution to Institutional Clients

Core Foundation has expanded its partnership with Hex Trust to deliver institutional-grade bitcoin staking across Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The collaboration integrates Core’s dual staking solution directly into Hex Trust’s custody platform, offering institutions a secure, compliant way to earn sustainable rewards on their BTC holdings.

According to the announcement, Core’s dual taking allows investors to time-lock BTC and CORE tokens to secure the Core blockchain while earning block rewards. Unlike traditional lending or custodial services, this model enables institutions to generate yield without selling or transferring their bitcoin, minimizing counterparty risk.

“This partnership with Hex Trust is a significant step in unlocking bitcoin’s utility for institutional clients. Together, we are accelerating the adoption of bitcoin yield strategies and creating a more robust and sustainable ecosystem for bitcoin DeFi,” said Hong Sun, Institutional Contributor at Core.

Through Hex Trust’s fully licensed infrastructure, institutional clients gain streamlined access to Core’s BTCFi ecosystem. The platform features an integrated reward calculator that projects annual returns across different tiers, giving users clear data to shape their staking strategies.

For institutions, the offering combines the compliance standards of regulated custody with the scalability of bitcoin-native staking. Clients can lock bitcoin natively on-chain, powering the Core network’s security while participating in an expanding bitcoin DeFi landscape.