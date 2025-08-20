CoreDAO and Hex Trust Launch Bitcoin-CORE Dual Staking for Institutions

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 18:06
Bitcoin
BTC$113,793.09-1.54%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004722-5.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014-0.03%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001786-8.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02193+1.97%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4777-0.33%

Core Foundation, the group behind the Bitcoin-focused Core blockchain, has teamed up with digital-asset custodian Hex Trust to launch a dual-staking service for institutional investors

Core Foundation, the group behind the Bitcoin-focused Core blockchain, has teamed up with digital-asset custodian Hex Trust to launch a dual-staking service for institutional investors. The offering allows clients to timelock Bitcoin and CORE tokens directly from their Hex Trust custody accounts while earning on-chain staking rewards.

The service targets banks, family offices and asset managers across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and North Africa, regions where Hex Trust holds regulatory licences. Institutions retain full custody of their assets within Hex Trust’s infrastructure, addressing compliance and security requirements that have been barriers to large-scale adoption of staking strategies.

Core’s network is already secured by more than 7,000 timelocked BTC and supports roughly US$500 million in total value locked. The new program lets investors stake BTC, CORE or both, with integrated calculators to project annualized returns based on network activity.

By integrating Core’s reward mechanics with a regulated custody platform, the partners aim to give institutions a pathway to generate yield from Bitcoin holdings without relying on opaque off-chain programs, potentially broadening participation in the emerging Bitcoin-based DeFi market.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/coredao-hex-trust-launch-bitcoin-core-dual-staking-institutions-0a892cb4

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007+0.01%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004514+8.98%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-3.07%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
Partager
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
Boundless Network
BUN$0.000547--%
READY
READY$0.003245+0.34%
Edge
EDGE$0.69553+20.01%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:10
Partager
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
U
U$0.01828-12.95%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017311+0.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0892+23.88%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Unauthorized crypto trading now carries 2 years of prison in Hungary

Value Today Means Moving Faster Than the Plan