CoreWeave signs $6.3B cloud capacity deal with NVIDIA

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 23:25
Boom
BOOM$0.009239-0.23%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2337-7.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016959-4.03%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12435-0.50%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1366-5.00%

Key Takeaways

  • CoreWeave signed a $6.3 billion deal with Nvidia to provide cloud computing capacity.
  • The agreement is one of the largest in the cloud infrastructure sector.

CoreWeave has signed a $6.3 billion cloud capacity deal with Nvidia, marking one of the largest agreements in the cloud computing infrastructure sector.

The deal deepens the partnership between the AI cloud computing provider and the chip giant.

CoreWeave has positioned itself as a specialized cloud infrastructure company focused on GPU-accelerated computing, particularly for artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads. The company has been expanding rapidly to meet growing demand for AI computing resources.

Nvidia has been securing large-scale partnerships with cloud providers as demand for its graphics processing units continues to surge amid the artificial intelligence boom across industries.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coreweave-nvidia-6-3b-cloud-deal/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi citing CCTV reports, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities at
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+4.92%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 21:57
Partager
Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

As the cryptocurrency market keeps growing in 2025, investors are shifting their focus to coins that have the ability to provide return on investment in exponential terms. As traditional favorites like Cardano (ADA) keep making the headlines, more attention is being brought to brand-new altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance protocol leading the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.08547-11.20%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010209-2.56%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 23:00
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,874.09-0.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-7.43%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.9556-1.67%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Trump plans major sanctions on Russian oil, but wants the EU to act first

The Base network token is in the early stages of exploration and no specific plan has been set yet.