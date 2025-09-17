Corporate Bitcoin Adoption Hits Historic Levels With 75 New Firms in 2025, But Investor Sentiment Shows Signs of Cooling

The use of Bitcoin as a treasury asset by companies is still increasing at an alarming rate in 2025, with an unprecedented number of companies adding BTC to their balance sheets.

The most recent data indicate that there are almost 1 million BTC owned by the public and private companies, and the issue of more and more corporations basing their finances on Bitcoin is becoming a reality. This is due to the quick growth of digital assets as an accepted hedge and strategic investment.

Timeline of Adoption Growth

This trend has been gaining momentum in recent years. In 2020, the number of companies that started to add Bitcoin to the treasured started with six, and in 2021, seven companies added this cryptocurrency to their treasury.

In 2022, things started increasing with 21 new entrants. In 2023, 15 others followed, though the momentum returned in 2024, with 37 companies including BTC. However, the actual influx is occurring in 2025 and 75 companies have already joined it.

2025 Sees a Wave of Entrants

As one can see more closely, the 2025 adoption has been particularly high in the middle of the year. Although January and February were characterized by low inflows numbering four and three companies respectively, there was a surge in the spring and summer.

There were ten new entrants in March, three in April, fifteen in May, nineteen in June, and twenty in July. This trend highlights the growing institutional acceptance of the use of asset as a reserve asset.

Nearing 1 Million Bitcoin in Treasuries

Corporate treasuries are collectively storing 951,989 BTC, which is indicative of long-term trust, as well as capital flow into the space. MicroStrategy has stayed as the leader with 628,946,682 BTC that shows its aggressive buying strategy. The other large holders are Marathon Digital (MARA) that has 50,639 BTC, XXI with 43,514 BTC and Metaplanet with 18,133 BTC. These companies are all the main participants in the support of corporate Bitcoin holdings as they form the perceptions of the market with their strategies.

Stock Market Response Cooling

This trend has also been reflected in the stock prices of Bitcoin treasury companies, although indicators of a decline are starting to emerge following runaway rallies.

The Blockchain Group rose by huge 1,820% during its peak but has since settled at 604 percent above its initial position. On the same note, the highest point of Metaplanet was 355 percent and thereafter to 134% of the original value. The implication of this pullback is that investors are increasingly getting cautious despite increasing Bitcoin allocations.

Fresh Capital Keeps Flowing

The capital still flows into Bitcoin treasuries even though stock rallies are cooling down. MicroStrategy has also bought $18.2 billion worth of BTC throughout the annual period, with Metaplanet putting in $1.69 billion in the period.

These actions demonstrate that major companies are highly convinced and suggest that corporate Bitcoin demand is still strong despite changes in valuations.