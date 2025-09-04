Corporate Bitcoin Allocation Climbs As Companies Invest 22% Of Profits: Study

Bitcoin’s climb past $124,000 this year is being pushed by more than hedge funds and ETFs. According to River, a crypto financial services firm, a steady trickle of purchases from small and mid-size businesses has built a quieter, yet meaningful, layer of demand.

Growing Role Of Smaller Players

Reports show businesses bought roughly 84,000 BTC in 2025. That total equals about a quarter of what big institutional funds and corporate treasuries hold.

Real estate companies lead among River’s clients, with nearly 15% putting profits into Bitcoin. Hospitality, finance and software firms follow in the 8%–10% range. Even fitness studios, painters, roofers and religious nonprofits have joined in.

Most Companies Keep Allocations Modest

Based on River’s data, more than 40% of businesses set aside between 1% and 10% of profits for crypto. Only 10% invest more than half their net income.

Many buys are small. Western Main Self Storage in Rhode Island, for example, recently added 0.088 Bitcoin — about $9,830 — bringing its total to 0.43 Bitcoin.

These small purchases are repeated across many sectors, and together they add up.

Knowledge Gaps In The Middle Of Adoption

A major obstacle appears to be simple awareness. A recent survey found only 6% of Americans knew Bitcoin’s supply is capped at 21 million.

Another poll showed 60% of people saying they “don’t know much” about the asset. Based on these results,

River’s Sam Baker says companies often never reach a point of careful review. In plain terms: many businesses aren’t rejecting Bitcoin after study; they’re simply not familiar enough to evaluate it.

Why Smaller Companies Move Faster

River’s report also notes that 75% of its clients have fewer than 50 employees. Without layers of committees or lengthy board approvals, owners and controllers can act quickly.

That structural flexibility helps explain why small companies are more likely to experiment with Bitcoin than large public firms.

Committee-based decision-making, peer pressure and reputational caution keep most S&P 500 companies on the sidelines for now.

Market And Regulatory Shifts Support Uptake

According to Baker, clearer accounting rules, firmer regulatory signals and wider institutional acceptance have lowered some barriers to adoption.

At times this cycle, spot Bitcoin ETFs have been buying supply at a pace up to ten times miners’ production, which helped push prices higher. Those market dynamics, combined with the steady corporate buys, have supported Bitcoin’s run.

Business adoption looks cautious and deliberate. Most companies are making small, controlled bets rather than bold allocations.

Still, the cumulative effect of thousands of modest purchases is notable — and it has helped shape demand this cycle in ways that weren’t present in past bull runs.

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView