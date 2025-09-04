Corporate Bitcoin treasuries hit 1m BTC milestone, Startegy leads

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/04 23:00
Bitcoin
BTC$110,005.27-2.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09815-1.59%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06566-0.84%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00733-2.13%

Treasury firms now hold more than 5% of the Bitcoin supply, and Strategy holds more than all others combined.

Summary
  • Bitcoin treasuries have hit 1M BTC, amounting to more than 5% of the total supply
  • Michael Saylor’s Strategy alone holds more than all other public firms combined

Corporate adoption of Bitcoin crossed a new milestone. On September 4, public companies held more than 1 million Bitcoin (BTC), worth $110,000 billion at current prices, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.net.

This puts the holdings of public firms at more than 5% of Bitcoin’s supply of 19.91 million. Moreover, these companies now hold a significant share of all the Bitcoin that will ever exist, as its supply is capped at 21 million.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy is the clear leader, as it holds more than all other treasury firms combined. The holdings of the Bitcoin treasury pioneer, currently at 636,505 BTC, amount to about 3% of the total Bitcoin supply.

Top 15 public companies by the amount of Bitcoin they hold

In distant second is Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings, with 50,639 BTC worth $5.6 billion. The company positions itself as both a miner and a treasury firm. Pure treasury firm XXI and Bitcoin Standard follow, with $4.8 billion and $3.3 billion, respectively.

U.S. companies dominate among Bitcoin treasury firms

Overall, U.S.-listed firms dominate among the biggest holders, with 12 out of the top 15 companies listed on U.S. exchanges. Significant outliers include Japanese firm Metaplanet, the first Bitcoin treasury firm in Asia, which holds 20,000 BTC. Canada-listed Hut 8 Mining Corp. holds over 10,000 BTC, while Chinese Next Technology owns about 5,833 BTC.

Interestingly, Tesla is among the biggest publicly traded Bitcoin holders, with 11,506 BTC. This is despite the fact that Tesla is not a Bitcoin treasury firm and has previously sold its holdings. Still, Bitcoin holdings added $600 million to Tesla’s earnings in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00157-2.42%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
AaveToken
AAVE$309.19-5.01%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0.09817-1.51%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0949-44.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001806-3.93%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Partager
BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/blockspaceforce-mainnet-capital-hedge-fund/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017416-1.68%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock