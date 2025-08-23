Corporate Treasuries Hold $17.6 Billion in Ethereum Led by BitMine; Peter Thiel Boosts Stakes as ETH Price Rises 20%

Corporate treasuries have collectively accumulated over 4.1 million Ethereum (ETH), valued at approximately $17.6 billion, representing about 3.4% of the total supply. BitMine leads this institutional holding with 1.5 million ETH, followed by SharpLink Gaming with 741,000 ETH. This trend indicates a growing institutional embrace of Ethereum, with entities shifting focus from Bitcoin to Ether as a programmable store of value. Notably, billionaire investor Peter Thiel has increased his exposure to Ethereum through his Founders Fund, acquiring significant stakes in Ethereum-related firms such as ETHZilla and BitMine Immersion. ETHZilla’s market capitalization surged from $18 million in July to $741 million, while BitMine Immersion is now valued at $8.3 billion following recent fundraising efforts. Ethereum’s price has risen about 20% this month, outperforming Bitcoin in 2025, and is increasingly viewed as a potential backbone for Wall Street’s financial infrastructure.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.