Costing Millions, The UK Is Rolling Out The Red Carpet For Trump Again

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 03:17
US President Donald Trump (2R), US First Lady Melania Trump (R), Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (2L), and his wife Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pose for a photograph ahead of a dinner at Winfield House, the residence of the US Ambassador, where US President Trump is staying whilst in London, on June 4, 2019, on the second day of the US President’s three-day State Visit to the UK. US President Donald Trump turns from pomp and ceremony to politics and business on Tuesday as he meets Prime Minister Theresa May on the second day of a state visit expected to be accompanied by mass protests. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On September 16th, US President Donald Trump is coming to the UK for an unprecedented second state visit. Both former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were each afforded one state visit, making Trump the first US president to be given this honour twice. The invitation, however, is not without controversy, as this is one expensive invite.

State visits are notoriously costly, but the scale of security needed for Trump’s visit makes it particularly high-priced. The security costs of the 2019 visit exceeded $4.6 million (or £3.4 million pounds) to deploy more than 6,000 officers, with total security costs coming in at more than $19 million( £14 million) to draft forces from all over the country to help manage Trump’s four-day trip. These costs are likely to be even greater with this 2025 visit—making it the biggest UK security operation since King Charles’ coronation.

To ensure Trump’s security, his 2025 state visit will feature experts in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons equipped in protective gear. There will also be armed response vehicles placed strategically around Windsor (a town 30 miles outside London)—where Trump and First Lady Melania will be staying. Inside these vehicles police will be carrying Tasers, semi-automatic weapons, rifles, and shotguns. The event will also make use of the most significant drone deployment in British police history, which will be further supported by helicopters. Additionally, airspace will be temporarily restricted over Windsor.

Due to concerns of protests taking place (only about 40% of Britons are in favour of going ahead with Trump’s state visit), all the events will be closed to the public, which lies in contrast to French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent visit to the UK, where crowds were permitted to welcome Macron during a carriage ride around Windsor.

State visits are a way for the royal family to exert its soft power, and took place more frequently under Queen Elizabeth the II, who hosted 112 state visits from 1952 until her death in 2022. Those invited to a state visit are invited as guests of the Queen or the King, and these visits normally entail a ceremonial welcome with the royal family and a state banquet at either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

State visits also often include a parliamentary element such as a formal address to the Parliament. Though this is Trump’s second state visit, he has never been asked to address the Parliament, due to concerns that there would be opposition. Trump, for his part, has stated that he has no interest in addressing the parliament. In 2019, more than 100 Members of Parliament signed a motion in opposition to Trump being invited to a state visit while parliament will conveniently be in recess for the September visit.

Given all the economic and political costs to hosting Trump, why did the UK extend a second invitation to Trump? The answer lies in trade and geopolitics. First and foremost, the UK is hoping to reduce the 25% tariffs on British steel exports. Most other goods face a tariff rate of 10% (which is considered low compared to what other countries face), but the UK is hoping to reduce these tariffs as well. Downing Street is also concerned that Trump could levy further tariffs which would have a detrimental effect on jobs. Negotiations will also focus on market access, digital trade, non-tariff barriers and other matters of economic security.

The UK is also hoping to secure a broader trade and technology alliance with the US to ensure their Western technological edge over China. The UK recently secured $1.7 billion in US financial investment, which is expected to generate 1,800 new jobs and hopes to also use this visit to deepen cooperation in clean energy and nuclear power.

For Trump, who reportedly enjoyed all the pomp and circumstance of the first state visit in 2019, the invitation brings more personal benefits than strategic ones. Trump has long had a fascination with the royal family and will revel in the red carpet being rolled out for him, having a carriage ride with King Charles and Queen Camilla, the military pageantry that will be on display (such as a military flypast featuring the Red Arrows team and UK and US F-35 fighter jets) and a carefully crafted state dinner featuring British and American dishes. During the 2019 state visit, over $135,000 was spent just on entertainment.

While this state visit is more of a vanity trip for Trump, for the UK the visit is an economic necessity and critical to safeguarding the country’s strategic partnership with the US.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/natashalindstaedt/2025/09/15/costing-millions-the-uk-is-rolling-out-the-red-carpet-for-trump-again/

