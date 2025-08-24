Could 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Be Arsenal’s Lamine Yamal?

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 23: Max Dowman of Arsenal claps during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on August 23, 2025 in London, England.

Arsenal supporters will fondly remember their team’s home opener to the 2025/26 Premier League season. Not only did the Gunners emphatically beat Leeds United, putting five goals past the promoted team in a 5-0 victory, there was a double for summer signing Viktor Gyokeres who looked like the focal point Mikel Arteta signed him to be.

Eberechi Eze was also unveiled as Arsenal’s latest addition to the squad before kick-off, concluding a saga that saw Tottenham Hotspur come close to landing the England international. Possibly even more joyous to the Arsenal support, however, was the Premier League debut of Max Dowman.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 23: Max Dowman of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on August 23, 2025 in London, England.

The 15-year-old was electrifying off the bench. Dowman gave Arsenal a different dimension with his dribbling ability which led to the award of a penalty kick from which Gyokeres scored his second of the game. The teenager could receive more game time going forward now that Bukayo Saka has picked up another injury.

Dowman caught the eye during pre-season. He burst on to the scene in a friendly against Newcastle United, also winning a penalty with a dribble into the opposition box. It was after this performance that Arteta called the 15-year-old “special” and hinted that Arsenal has a plan to fast-track his development.

Comparisons have been made to Lamine Yamal. He was a similar age when he became a first team figure for Barcelona, quickly earning a reputation for being one of the best young players at the top level of European soccer since the emergence of Lionel Messi. Yamal is already one of the best attackers in the game.

Lamine Yamal right winger of Barcelona and Spain during the warm-up before the LaLiga EA Sports match between Levante UD and FC Barcelona at Ciutat de Valencia on August 23, 2025 in Valencia, Spain.

It might be premature to suggest Dowman will have the same impact this season, but the hype around the Emirates Stadium concerning the teenager and his potential is justified. Arsenal’s academy has already produced a number of stars including Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly, but Dowman could be the most impactful of the lot.

The Gunners have their sights set on the Premier League title and have started their campaign strongly with back-to-back wins over Manchester United and Leeds United. Arteta has focused on broadening his options all over the pitch with Gyokeres, Eze, Noni Madueke, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard all brought in over the summer.

Dowman could quickly make himself a big part of that equation. The 15-year-old won’t be a first team regular for Arsenal this season, but his cameo off the bench against Leeds showed that he has something to contribute even at such a young age. Dowman is a special talent who has a lot to look forward to in red and white.

