Could an XRP ETF Be Next?

Ripple is all set to host its Swell 2025 event this November with over 600 attendees and featuring more than 60 speakers. Interestingly, BlackRock is also on the list of speakers, steering the discussion in the crypto community about the potential announcements around an XRP ETF. Let’s discuss.

Ripple Swell Confirms BlackRock Joining Event

CoinGape recently noted that Brad Garlinghouse, Adena Friedman, and many top executives will join the Ripple Swell 2025. In this, BlackRock’s Digital Asset Director, Maxwell Stein, will also join as a speaker for the event taking place in New York City from November 4-5, 2025.

Source: Swell Speaker List

Swell’s official agenda reveals that Stein will join Rory Callagy to discuss how the tokenized financial assets are reshaping the capital market. Notably, the agenda does not disclose anything about the XRP ETF discussion, but investors are hoping.

Will BlackRock Launch an XRP ETF Next?

Due to the high popularity and demand of BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded fund, investors have been anticipating a potential launch for the XRP one. However, despite the growing institutional demand and recent accomplishments, the firm has unveiled no plans to launch an XRP ETF.

Notably, after the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit ends, a launch is expected since the biggest barrier is over. Now the XRP community anticipates potential discussion, if not a launch, during the Ripple Swell 2025 event.

However, there’s uncertainty whether that can happen since the BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink, says “no plans” and dodged the launch question multiple times.

Ripple has also never indicated the possibility of any talks with the asset manager. However, the Ripple CEO Garlinghouse believes an XRP exchange-traded fund would “make sense for the XRP community.”Overall, neither Ripple nor BlackRock has hinted at ETF plans, so there may not be any anytime soon.

While BlackRock may not, its competitors like Grayscale, Bitwise, and many others have already led XRP ETF applications. Recently, Asset manager Amplify filed for an XRP option income ETF with the SEC.

Now the eyes are on the SEC’s October-November deadlines, as a potential approval may push BlackRock to launch one.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Swell 2025 is Ripple’s flagship annual event scheduled for November 4-5, 2025, in New York.

Despite strong community speculation, BlackRock has stated it has no plans to launch an XRP ETF.

Grayscale, Bitwise, and others have already filed applications with the SEC for XRP-related ETFs.







