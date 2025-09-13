Could Bitcoin Hyper Surge, Too?

Crypto News

We look into why analysts believe Bitcoin could copy gold’s historic rally and how this can push Bitcoin Hyper into the mainstream.

Analysts at QCP Capital believe it’s possible for Bitcoin to match gold’s historic run and are actively watching the two assets in tandem before releasing their Q4 forecast for $BTC.

The analysts spoke to Decrypt Media to state: ‘We’re watching whether the gold-to-Bitcoin ratio approaches 0.041, a level that has historically coincided with periods where gold rallies while Bitcoin stabilizes. With institutional treasury flows picking up, this zone is worth monitoring as a potential marker for shifting market dynamics.’

As the experts see it, Bitcoin’s growing institutional adoption and investor trust are primarily the catalysts behind the asset’s chart performance.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) will likely contribute to that, as it aims to boost the Bitcoin network’s performance for faster and cheaper transactions.

Will Bitcoin Outperform Gold in 2025?

This is the question that Myriad, a market prediction platform, asked its users to gauge the market’s sentiment, and the results were surprising: 62.7% said no.

Source: Myriad

Here’s the interesting part, though. Yesterday, in the hours before the news world heard that the gold price had reached an inflation-adjusted record high for the first time in 45 years, only 54% (compared to 62.7%) of the respondents were in the ‘no’ boat.

This means that close to half (46%) of the users believed that Bitcoin could match gold’s historic run.

An even more interesting question is whether Bitcoin could outweigh gold in five years or more. The answer might’ve been much different.

Crypto analyst Fred Kruger believes Bitcoin could reach a total market value of $200T+ within the next 20 years, surpassing gold’s market cap by 500%. The reasons behind his belief? Bitcoin’s historical annual returns over the past 10 years.

Source: Bitcoin One Million

Bitcoin bagged eight out of the last 10 years in terms of annual returns and, every time it did, it smoked gold.

A Q4 rally could turn the odds, pushing Bitcoin to a new ATH and rallying the entire market – and Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) $15M+ presale only accelerates things.

How the Bitcoin Hyper Presale Could Make Bitcoin Great

Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) is the Layer-2 upgrade that promises to make Bitcoin truly great and ensure the network is more feasible for large institutional players and retail investors alike.

The $15M+ presale is raising funds to create a truly effective Layer-2 solution to one of Bitcoin’s most pressing issues: its performance limitation of seven transactions per second (TPS.)

Bitcoin currently ranks 26th on the list of blockchains with the highest TPS, according to Chainspect, which varies depending on the network’s performance. Sometimes it drops several spots.

Source: Chainspect

By contrast, Ethereum is 18th with a real-time TPS above 21, Solana is third on the list with 886.1, and Somnia is first with 1,308. So, the standard is high and Hyper plans to take Bitcoin there and beyond.

To that end, Hyper relies on tools like the Canonical Bridge to decongest the Bitcoin network, lower transaction costs, and enable near-instant finality. The bridge does that with the help of the Bitcoin Relay Program, which verifies Bitcoin transactions nearly instantly.

Once the transactions go through, the Canonical Bridge mints the users tokens into the Hyper layer, enabling you to use the wrapped Bitcoin at will within the Hyper ecosystem. And withdraw it back to the Bitcoin’s native network whenever you choose to.

By integrating the Solana Virtual Machine, which enables the ultra-fast execution of DeFi apps and smart contracts, the Layer-2 makes Bitcoin faster, cheaper, and more scalable.

This makes the network more feasible for institutional investors who manage thousands of transactions per second – and more reliable (and cheaper) for retail investors by eliminating the fee-based priority system the Bitcoin Layer-1 has in place.

Hyper has undoubtedly earned investors’ trust, as the presale has just surpassed $15.2M, making it one of the fastest-growing and most successful presales of 2025.

Whale activity has played a part in that, with the past 24 hours alone seeing whale buys of $16.9K, $11.1K, $10.1K, and $10.1K. August, by the way, saw significantly larger whales buys, notably $161.3K

and $100.6K.

With a potential Q4 public listing, Bitcoin Hyper could contribute to Bitcoin’s expansion massively, which presents itself as a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity.

If you want to secure your seat at the Hyper table, do it while $HYPER is still trading at its current presale price of $0.012905, which you can stake for 73% APY.

Remember, though, presale prices go up in stages, while APY goes down as more investors stake their token. In other words, the token’s price is time-sensitive.

Head to the official Bitcoin Hyper presale website today before the next price increase.

This isn’t financial advice. As always, do your own research and manage risks wisely before investing.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

