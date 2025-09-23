TLDR Deutsche Bank predicts Bitcoin could be adopted alongside gold by central banks by 2030. The bank highlights Bitcoin’s resilience and its growing role in institutional adoption as a macro hedge. Gold continues to experience strong demand while Bitcoin approaches its all-time high price of $124,000. Deutsche Bank observes Bitcoin is already being used as [...] The post Could Bitcoin Join Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030? appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Deutsche Bank predicts Bitcoin could be adopted alongside gold by central banks by 2030. The bank highlights Bitcoin’s resilience and its growing role in institutional adoption as a macro hedge. Gold continues to experience strong demand while Bitcoin approaches its all-time high price of $124,000. Deutsche Bank observes Bitcoin is already being used as [...] The post Could Bitcoin Join Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030? appeared first on Blockonomi.

Could Bitcoin Join Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030?

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/23 02:25
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09066-13.49%

TLDR

  • Deutsche Bank predicts Bitcoin could be adopted alongside gold by central banks by 2030.
  • The bank highlights Bitcoin’s resilience and its growing role in institutional adoption as a macro hedge.
  • Gold continues to experience strong demand while Bitcoin approaches its all-time high price of $124,000.
  • Deutsche Bank observes Bitcoin is already being used as a reserve asset by companies like MicroStrategy and Tesla.
  • Discussions about creating a Bitcoin Reserve have gained momentum, with influential figures pushing for the BITCOIN ACT.

Deutsche Bank predicts that central banks may adopt Bitcoin alongside gold by 2030. The bank suggests that both assets could coexist on balance sheets due to their unique qualities. Bitcoin adoption is gaining momentum, and factors like high inflation and geopolitical instability are accelerating this trend.

Bitcoin and Gold Could Coexist

Deutsche Bank’s research shows that Bitcoin and gold could both hold significant roles in central bank reserves by 2030. The bank analyzed both assets based on volatility, liquidity, strategic value, and trust. As gold continues to experience strong demand, Bitcoin’s price resilience highlights its growing appeal to institutional investors.

The bank noted that gold’s demand remains strong, with its price reaching all-time highs recently. At the same time, Bitcoin has demonstrated “remarkable resilience,” staying near its all-time high of $124,000. This resilience underscores Bitcoin’s growing institutional adoption and emerging role as a hedge against macroeconomic risks.

Deutsche Bank also observed that Bitcoin is already referred to as “Digital Gold.” Leading companies, including MicroStrategy, Tesla, and Metaplanet, hold Bitcoin as a reserve asset. The increasing institutional adoption of Bitcoin signals its potential as an alternative to traditional reserve assets like gold.

Bitcoin Reserve Plans Gaining Traction

The idea of a Bitcoin Reserve is gaining support, with influential figures pushing for its creation. Deutsche Bank pointed to U.S. President Trump’s decision to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. This move has reignited discussions on central banks holding Bitcoin as a reserve asset, much like gold.

According to the report, discussions about a Bitcoin Reserve have been underway since last summer. Industry leaders, including Michael Saylor, have met to advance the Bitcoin Reserve bill, known as the BITCOIN ACT. These discussions aim to shape a future where Bitcoin plays a more significant role in global reserves.

Deutsche Bank highlighted that the rise of Bitcoin as a reserve asset could help central banks diversify their holdings. The bank believes that a national Bitcoin Reserve could signal confidence in Bitcoin’s future. This shift could set international financial standards, similar to how gold reserves function today.

Despite Bitcoin’s growing appeal, Deutsche Bank acknowledged that Bitcoin still faces challenges. Trust and transparency remain key issues for Bitcoin, which currently lacks these attributes compared to traditional reserve assets like gold. However, the bank believes that increased regulation will address these concerns and boost Bitcoin adoption.

Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset is still developing. The bank emphasized that the cryptocurrency’s price resilience and institutional adoption point to a promising future. However, its full integration into central bank reserves will require overcoming regulatory and trust hurdles.

The post Could Bitcoin Join Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030? appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08449-4.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:59
Partager
Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Argentina’s economic storm shows no signs of easing. The peso is in a tailspin, investor confidence is evaporating, and President Javier Milei’s credibility is fraying after a bruising election setback. Into this crisis steps Washington, offering a financial backstop. But while Wall Street might breathe easier, the Bitcoin crowd isn’t buying it.
Threshold
T$0.01538-5.58%
Union
U$0.010423-15.73%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01534-4.89%
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 03:30
Partager
Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Bloomberg exposes Crypto.com’s 2023 user data leak. The perpetrators used phishing to access employee accounts, compromising privacy. A data breach that occurred in 2023 at Crypto.com compromised the personal information of its users, according to a disclosure by Bloomberg.  The hacking was planned by a well-known hacker organization known as Scattered Spider.  This team was […] The post Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017383-2.75%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01954-14.74%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000561-9.36%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 03:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Price Predictions 9/22: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds