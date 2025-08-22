Could Powell’s Final Jackson Hole Speech Spark a Bitcoin Supercycle?

2025/08/22 16:22
Financial markets are holding their breath ahead of Jerome Powell’s appearance in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This is likely his final keynote address as Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair.

For more than a decade, Powell’s words have rippled through global markets, and Friday’s speech promises to be no exception. Investors in crypto and stock markets are searching for clues on whether a September rate cut is imminent, while also watching for a lasting shift in the Fed’s framework that could define Powell’s legacy.

Powell’s Last Address at Jackson Hole Could Define His Legacy

The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium has long been the stage for Fed chairs to signal strategic pivots, which explains its dub, Oscars of Monetary Policy.

Recent history mirrors this power, including Powell’s 2021 address, which reassured markets with dovish signals. Similarly, the Fed chair’s 2022 hawkish turn fueled selloffs across equities and crypto.

Last year’s remarks produced mixed reactions, but in 2025, anticipation is amplified by the recognition that this may be Powell’s last appearance at the event.

Economists say Powell could use this moment, beyond rate cuts, to outline overarching changes to the central bank’s dual mandate on inflation and employment.

The resultant reforms would outlast his tenure and shape monetary policy for years.

Meanwhile, within the Fed itself, the debate is divided. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said she would not support a cut “if the meeting was tomorrow,” pointing to stubborn inflation signals.

Kansas City Fed’s Jeffrey Schmid echoed that caution, though both stressed open-mindedness ahead of September’s decision.

By contrast, Fed governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller have leaned more dovish. Still, market odds price in a 73.3% chance of a 0.25% cut, but uncertainty is high.

Interest Rate Cut Probabilities. Source: CME FedWatch Tool

Powell is also expected to retire the average inflation targeting policy adopted in 2020 formally. In hindsight, the policy tolerated overshoots above 2% inflation target to balance past undershooting.

Central banks have used monetary policy for years to keep inflation on target, typically at or below 2%. Governments, meanwhile, would continue efforts to keep debts under control to maintain this economic equilibrium.

BeInCrypto reported the mechanics by which ending the 2% inflation target could positively impact crypto.

Macro Uncertainty Meets Crypto and Stock Market Risk

Reports indicate that investors are already hedging against risk in the SPY and Tesla markets.

Beyond traditional markets, Powell’s words could again prove pivotal for Bitcoin. In 2021, a dovish Jackson Hole set off what some dubbed the Bitcoin Supercycle.

Crypto analyst Remington suggested conditions are even better this year, pointing to three prior Fed cuts and a market poised for renewed capital inflows.

According to the analyst, the capital could spill over into altcoins, potentially delivering explosive gains for low-market-cap tokens. Nevertheless, others are more cautious, including Nic Puckrin, founder of Coin Bureau.

He pointed to mixed inflation data, weak jobs reports, geopolitical risks, and US political pressure on the Fed as reasons investors stay defensive.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin price has slipped below a key trend line after profit-taking, and was trading for $113,144 as of this writing.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Performance. Source: TradingView

For Powell, Jackson Hole is not just about the next move on interest rates. It is a chance to leave behind a clearer, more resilient policy framework after years of extraordinary turbulence.

For markets, Wall Street and crypto alike, concern is whether his final act will reinforce caution or spark another wave of risk appetite.

The post Could Powell's Final Jackson Hole Speech Spark a Bitcoin Supercycle? appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/powell-final-jackson-hole-speech-bitcoin-supercycle/

