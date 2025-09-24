Could The Hawks End Up Trading Away Onyeka Okongwu?

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 16: Onyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atlanta Hawks rebounds the ball during the second half in the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks have done everything within their power to build a team around Trae Young, in order to hide his height disadvantage.

Kristaps Porziņģis, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher – all 6’9 or over – have been positioned to cover for Young’s defensive inadequacies, and that’s before bringing up the name Dyson Daniels, their 6’8 off-guard who is already one of the league’s best defenders.

Yet, one player could seem like an odd fit on these Hawks, thus making him a trade candidate before the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline.

The production of Onyeka Okongwu

At 6’8, the former lottery pick has had an interesting, albeit unremarkable, NBA career.

Okongwu, for his career, sits at 9.6 points, and 6.7 rebounds, in just over 22 minutes of nightly action. The raw numbers don’t tell the whole story, as the center is a perfectly capable defensive player, who is simply top small to start at center full-time.

Last season, his best in the league, Okongwu dropped 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 0.9 steals. Again, the raw line does not tell the whole story, but it was interesting to see how he could extend his own production when given more minutes.

(Okongwu also started taking more three-point shots, which could be an avenue of his expanding his game further.)

This is all to say the Hawks have, in their possession, a player who doesn’t necessarily fit their schemes long-term, but who is productive, signed a modest $62 million deal over four years, which should be movable in the right setting.

Exploring the trade market

What should the Hawks, then, look for if they do dangle the contract of Okongwu?

Another playmaker wouldn’t hurt, particularly at the guard spot. Daniels, for all his defensive upside, is not much of an offensive player, and occasionally the Hawks find themselves a little too predictable with Young off the floor.

That being said, the Hawks are in no rush. Not should they be. The market will develop at its own pace, and teams are aware of Okongwu’s stellar two-way production, even if he is undersized.

In a perfect role, the 24-year-old would develop more toolsy skills to transition down to the power forward spot, but so far that hasn’t seemed particularly realistic.

Whichever direction the Hawks decide to go, they have options.

Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.