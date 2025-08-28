Countdown to Bitcoin Swift Launch Amid Ethereum and Solana Investor Excitement

Ethereum and Solana are making waves once again. Ethereum is trading between $4,602 and $4,620, with a market cap of nearly $553 billion, having recently touched $4,865, just under its all-time high of $4,953. Analysts credit ETF inflows, staking adoption, and vigorous DeFi activity for keeping ETH steady even during broader volatility. Solana has also surged, climbing 8% on the week to around $192.7 with a market cap of over $106B. Institutional momentum continues to grow as VanEck filed for a staked Solana ETF, signaling more recognition for SOL within traditional markets. Together, ETH and SOL are fueling confidence in the long-term growth of crypto. However, all eyes are now turning to Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), which is just hours away from launch after announcing an early release that has shocked its community in the best way possible. With presale bonuses now live, the timing couldn’t be better.

Ethereum and Solana Drive Optimism

Ethereum’s resilience near its record levels demonstrates the strength of institutional support. The ETF inflows and billions in locked value across DeFi continue to cement its reputation as the top Layer 1 ecosystem. Solana, meanwhile, is gaining institutional traction with ETF filings and ecosystem growth, and some analysts predict SOL could break above $1,000 in the future. Both projects highlight how blockchain is being adopted globally, but investors looking for immediate returns are eyeing the BTC3 presale, which is already distributing PoY rewards to its community before launch.

Bitcoin Swift: The Breakthrough Project

Bitcoin Swift is more than another token. It is a modular blockchain protocol designed for scalability and security, integrating AI-powered smart contracts, zero-knowledge SNARK (zk-SNARK) privacy, and decentralized identity. BTC3 uses a dynamic Proof-of-Yield (PoY) mechanism that distributes programmable staking rewards based on network activity and governance.

The project also introduces BTC3E, an overcollateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, ensuring stability while leveraging BTC3’s growing ecosystem. Governance is decentralized, powered by quadratic voting and AI screening, making it one of the most advanced governance models in crypto.

Verified, Audited, and Transparent

Security and compliance are central to BTC3. It has completed multiple independent audits including the Cyberscope Audit, Solidproof Audit, and Spywolf Audit. The project has also undergone full KYC verification, giving investors added confidence. For the latest updates, the team remains highly active on X, where engagement continues to grow by the day.

Community Buzz and Influencer Backing

The excitement is not just numbers. Influencers and reviewers are highlighting BTC3. Detailed reviews from Token Galaxy and Bull Run Angel highlight the innovation, security, and profit potential behind the project. Crypto Sister has also explained how BTC3 is setting itself apart from other presales, confirming why it is gaining global attention. The consensus is clear: Bitcoin Swift is distinct, and it is designed to succeed.

Presale in Final Hours: Bonuses and Rewards

The presale is now in Stage 7, its final phase, with less than a few hours before launch on August 30. The numbers are staggering: over 5,500 users have registered, more than $1.3 million has been raised, and Stage 6 has already delivered a 166% reward payout. The current stage price is $7, and BTC3 has supercharged its offer by boosting APY to 300% for the final stage, far above the originally planned 86%. Additionally, the referral program provides 25% bonuses to both the sender and receiver on every transaction.

To celebrate hitting the hardcap and announcing an early launch, Bitcoin Swift is running the “Everything Must Go Bonus Event” for the fastest 130 buyers:

That means if you bought $5,000 worth of BTC3, you would instantly secure $12,500 post-launch at $15 per token once rewards are included. To claim bonuses, participants are instructed to use the live support chat directly on the official website.

Why the Roadmap Matters

Bitcoin Swift’s roadmap is ambitious and precise. After launch, it will roll out the AI-powered contract engine in Q1 2026, zk-ledger and shielded DeFi in Q2, governance rollout in Q3, and finally its mainnet and BTC3E stablecoin in Q4 2026. Each milestone builds utility and long-term value, setting BTC3 apart from short-lived hype projects. Investors are not just betting on a token but on a complete ecosystem.

Conclusion

Ethereum and Solana continue to demonstrate their dominance in the market through ETF growth and ecosystem adoption. But Bitcoin Swift stands out as the most exciting presale opportunity in years. With verified audits, cutting-edge AI integration, privacy-first design, and a stablecoin that ties everything together, BTC3 offers immediate PoY rewards and huge upside potential. With only hours left before the early launch, investors have one final chance to join a project that could reshape the entire crypto landscape.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.