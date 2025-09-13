Cowboys Pick On An Old Foe, Chiefs-Eagles Run It Up

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is 13-2 in 15 games against the New York Giants. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs enter the weekend of the NFL season looking for their first victory in a pair of games that highlight the Week 2 schedule.

TheLos Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, meanwhile, rekindle a long-standing rivalry when they meet for the early lead in the AFC West.

Week 1 reinforced a oft-lamented lesson. Did you back the right team even if it lost? The short answer is no. Baltimore’s 16-point lead over Buffalo turned out to be a mirage, a reflection of how far the Ravens’ defense has fallen. The money changed hands quickly on Matt Prater’s field goal as time expired.

New York Giants (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

Sunday, FOX, 10 am ET

The Cowboys have won eight in a row and 15 of 16 in the series, the only loss coming with Andy Dalton at quarterback in the meaningless final game of the 2020 season, when each finished 6-10.

Dak Prescott crushes the Giants. He is 13-2 in 15 games against them, with 29 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He won his one start against the Giants last season, although the Giants covered in a 20-15 loss as 5 1/2-point underdogs.

The Cowboys out-gained and out-first-downed the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia in their weather-affected 24-20 season-opening loss in Philly, but a couple of costly misplays — a Miles Sanders red-zone fumble and two CeeDee Lamb drops — hurt.

The Giants’ problems run deeper. New quarterback Russell Wilson did not look like the answer in Week 1, when the Giants generated only two field goals and 231 yards in total offense in a 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders, and it is appears the G-men are in no rush to insert No. 1 draft pick Jaxson Dart.

Giants’ wideout Malik Nabers said he was “sick to my stomach” watching the game tape. The Cowboys are 6-2 against the number the last four years.

The spread: Cowboys -4 1/2

The money line: Cowboys -240, Giants +198

The total: 44 1/2

The play: Cowboys -4 1/2

Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) at Kansas City Chiefs (0-1)

Sunday, FOX, 2:25 pm ET

The Chiefs have not started 0-2 in the Patrick Mahomes Era, and even the diminishing talents of Travis Kelce and the lack of game-breakers at wide receiver and running back make that a difficult trend to buck.

While appears Mahomes may be asked to do more this season — he threw 39 passes in a 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last and also had a team-high six carries — the Chiefs need to be able to run the ball to help him.

The Eagles dominated the Chiefs in a 40-22 Super Bowl victory a year ago, and history also likes the visitors. The Super Bowl winner is 7-3 in the 10 previous rematches in the following season.

The spread: Chiefs -1 1/2

The money line: -108

The total: 46 1/2

The play: Over 46 1/2

Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)

Monday, ESPN, 8 pm ET

This series took a sharp turn when the Raiders ran over the Chargers in a 63-21 victory on Thursday Night Football on Dec. 24, 2023, after which the Chargers fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco.

New coach Jim Harbaugh got the Chargers back on track with a pair of double-digit wins last year, and he today will meet old college/NFL foe Pete Carroll, who brings credibility and favored quarterback Geno Smith into this one.

Justin Herbert starred with 318 yards passing and three touchdowns in the win over the Chiefs, and the game features a pair of running backs taken in the first round of the 2025 draft, although neither was much of a factor in his debut.

No. 6 overall Ashton Jeanty had 38 yards rushing and a touchdown in a 20-13 win at New England and No. 22 Omarion Hampton had 48 yards rushing against Kansas City.

The spread: Chargers -3

The money line: Chargers -180, Raiders +152

The total: -46 1/2

The play: Chargers -3

Last week: 1-2

Season: 2-3