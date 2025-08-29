Cowboys Trade Star Micah Parsons To Green Bay Packers.

The Micah Parsons saga in Dallas is officially over. The Cowboys traded the four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher to the Green Bay Packers today for two first-round picks(2026 & 2027) and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 28: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

With the trade complete, Parsons agreed to a four-year contract worth up to $188 million, $120 million of that is guaranteed and due at signing, with up to $136 million in total guaranteed money. The contract makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in the history of the NFL.

On Thursday, Parsons issued a statement saying, “I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control. My heart has always been here, and it still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process.”

Jerry Jones Issues Statement About Micah Parsons Trade

The Cowboys had reportedly been listening to trade offers from more than one team and ultimately settled on the offer from Green Bay. In a press conference today, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager, Jerry Jones stated, “This was a move to get us successful in the playoffs. This was a move to be better on defense, stopping the run. This was a move to, if we get behind, not be run on. And it was a deliberate move, a well thought out move to make this happen.” Jones seems to be selling hope to a fan base that has to be currently fuming at losing its superstar defensive player.

FRISCO, TEXAS – JANUARY 27: Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones looks on as Brian Schottenheimer is introduced as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys at The Star in Frisco on January 27, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Time will tell who wins this trade. Could Parson put Green Bay over the edge and make them a serious Super Bowl threat, possibly. It is also possible that his contract and lack of first round picks could cripple the Packer franchise for years to come.

On the flip side, could Jones have pulled off a trade much like her did with Herschel Walker in in 1989? In that instance he used the picks received from the Minnesota Vikings to build the most dominant team of the 1990’s, with three Super Bowl wins.

One thing is for certain, when the Green Bay Packers and Micah Parsons travel to Dallas for Sunday Night Football in week 4, it will be an electric environment.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikefore/2025/08/28/cowboys-trade-star-micah-parsons-to-green-bay-packers/

