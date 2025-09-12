CPOP Adds $33M in Bitcoin; Treasury Move Spurs 56% Stock Spike, Then Pullback

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/12 04:52
Movement
MOVE$0.1283-1.15%

Chinese entertainment company CPOP has acquired 300 Bitcoin worth $33 million for its new crypto treasury fund.

Following Tuesday’s announcement, the company’s stock surged 56% from $1.35 to $2.11 before retreating to $1.56 amid broader market volatility.

This latest acquisition follows CPOP’s July announcement of plans to enter crypto markets, which initially drove shares up 270% from around $0.50 as investors anticipated the company’s digital asset shift.

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd. has established what it calls a diversified crypto fund pool targeting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BOT alongside other promising Web3 entertainment projects.

CPOP’s Web3 Entertainment Vision Takes Shape

CEO Huang Zhuoqin positioned the acquisition as foundational to building “a global Web3 pan-entertainment super ecosystem” spanning live events, digital content, and artist management.

Building on this vision, the executive outlined plans to transform entertainment “from disposable emotional experiences into sustainably appreciating digital assets,” directly connecting traditional Chinese pop culture with blockchain technology.

This strategic approach extends CPOP’s July framework, which originally identified cryptocurrency’s potential for efficient payment processing across ticketing systems and merchandise sales.

Beyond payment efficiency, the Xiamen-based company showed how digital assets could integrate with offline events, digital collectibles, and fan economies within its broader entertainment ecosystem.

With operations spanning live performances, artist management, intellectual property rights, film production, and multi-channel network services, CPOP’s diversified business model uniquely positions it for Web3 integration.

Accordingly, the fund will target promising cryptocurrencies in Web3 entertainment, high-value investment projects, strategic equity opportunities, and artist incubation initiatives that align with these existing capabilities.

Corporate Bitcoin Movement Expands Amid Growing Scrutiny

CPOP joins a rapidly expanding corporate Bitcoin movement that has accumulated 3.71 million BTC, worth approximately $428 billion, across 325 entities.

Chinese Public Company CPOP Launches Bitcoin Treasury with 300 BTC Initial AcquisitionSource: BitcoinTreasuries

This strategy mirrors a centuries-old wealth-building playbook of borrowing in depreciating fiat currency to acquire scarce assets, as executed by everyone from Fred Trump’s FHA-leveraged real estate empire to Hugo Stinnes buying hard assets with devaluing German marks during hyperinflation.

Corporate adoption continues to accelerate, with businesses purchasing an average of 1,755 Bitcoin daily over the past 20 months, according to BitcoinTreasuries data.

Strategy dominates with 638,460 BTC, though Michael Saylor’s company faces pressure as its stock’s premium to Bitcoin net asset value compresses.

The corporate treasury trend has gained particular momentum across Asia, where Sora Ventures has launched a $1 billion Bitcoin fund targeting institutional investors seeking digital asset exposure.

Tokyo-listed Metaplanet holds over 20,000 BTC and secured shareholder approval for up to $884 million in additional purchases, while HashKey Group has announced a $500 million Digital Asset Treasury ecosystem fund.

Regional regulatory clarity in jurisdictions like Hong Kong and Singapore has encouraged institutional participation compared woth uncertain regulatory environments elsewhere.

However, unlike historical real estate plays that generated rental income to service debt, Bitcoin produces no cash flow, forcing companies to rely on other operations or asset appreciation to cover interest payments.

The corporate Bitcoin treasury movement faces mounting scrutiny from analysts who warn that most participants “won’t survive credit cycle” pressures in rising interest rate environments.

Credit rating agencies, including Morningstar DBRS, caution that crypto treasury strategies may heighten rather than diversify credit risks due to Bitcoin’s inherent volatility.

The transition from ultra-low to higher interest rates exposes structural weaknesses in strategies designed for cheap capital environments.

Multiple class-action lawsuits have targeted Strategy’s aggressive financing model, with investors questioning whether such debt-heavy approaches can sustain a continued acquisition pace.

Despite growing concerns, institutional adoption continues to expand globally, with Kazakhstan launching Central Asia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund increasing indirect Bitcoin exposure by 192%.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin’s ETF brings new hype, but Rollblock’s $0.068 presale, 30% revenue share, and 60% token burns make its 20x growth target far more compelling for 2025.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.92+2.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09702-2.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01428-0.27%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 05:30
Partager
Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

The post Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 22:00 Tapzi’s presale is attracting investors with its scalable, skill-based blockchain gaming platform. Find out why it could rival CRO in 2025. Ever looked back at early entries like Solana at $0.20 or CRO below $0.03 and thought, “What if I got in then?” 2025’s GameFi narrative may have already found its version of that story with Tapzi ($TAPZI), a skill-based Web3 gaming token priced at just $0.0035 in its ongoing presale. Designed to disrupt the luck-heavy gaming models of the past, Tapzi positions itself at the intersection of gaming merit and scalable tokenomics. Early buyers now have a rare chance to enter before the presale price increases by 30–40% in the next round. With its fair launch model and capped supply, Tapzi is rising fast as one of the best cryptos under 1 cent, targeting sustainable Web3 gaming adoption, not speculative buzz.  Key Takeaways: Tapzi presale priced at $0.0035 with a 30–40% increase expected in the next stage Tokenomics prioritize skill-based rewards, capped supply, and low inflation PvP games fuel real TAPZI demand, with no reliance on emissions Roadmap includes NFTs, tournaments, staking, and DAO rollout by mid-2026 A Skill-to-Earn Model Designed for Web3 Scale Tapzi isn’t another meme coin trying to ride social sentiment. Instead, it’s the first Web3 gaming platform where skill decides the winner, not random number generators or bots. Users stake TAPZI tokens to compete in real-time matches of chess, checkers, and rock-paper-scissors. The prize pool comes directly from staked tokens. Whoever wins by skill takes it. This token flips luck into skill — and could flip your portfolio too. This competitive system gives Tapzi an edge over traditional GameFi platforms, where inflationary emissions and play-to-win mechanics dominate. Tapzi removes those failures and builds something gamers have been asking…
Threshold
T$0.0164+0.06%
holoride
RIDE$0.000947-4.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06407+2.39%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:53
Partager
Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

U.S. Treasuries represent the safest and most liquid assets in the world. A U.S. Treasury Bill (T-Bill) is a short-term, debt security issued by the U.S. government. This is considered a highly liquid and risk-free investment exempt from state and local taxes. There are also U.S. Treasury Funds, which are collective investment vehicles such as […] The post Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks? appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.0164+0.06%
Union
U$0.009488-0.23%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001959+27.17%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 04:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Solana Unlocks Explosive Growth: Is This the ‘SOL Season’?

Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen warns about banker bonus cap