Cracker Barrel Ditches New Logo Following Trump’s Suggestion

Topline
Cracker Barrel will return to its “Old Timer” logo, the American restaurant chain announced Tuesday, reverting to the previous logo after a minimalist redesign received widespread backlash, including from President Donald Trump.
Key Facts
Cracker Barrel thanked customers in a tweet for providing opinions on its new logo, adding, “We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
