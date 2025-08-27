Cracker Barrel Ditches New Logo Following Trump’s Suggestion

Topline

Cracker Barrel will return to its “Old Timer” logo, the American restaurant chain announced Tuesday, reverting to the previous logo after a minimalist redesign received widespread backlash, including from President Donald Trump.

Cracker Barrel announced it would move on from its traditional logo last week. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Key Facts

Cracker Barrel thanked customers in a tweet for providing opinions on its new logo, adding, “We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/08/26/cracker-barrel-bringing-back-old-timer-logo-following-immense-backlash/

