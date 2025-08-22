Cracker Barrel shares plummet after pushback on new logo, branding

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 07:59
Threshold
T$0.01613-0.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.487-3.72%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226282-0.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10198-3.15%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.0013-5.79%

The new Cracker Barrel logo is seen on a menu inside the restaurant on Aug. 21, 2025 in Homestead, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store plummeted roughly 10% on Thursday after the restaurant unveiled its new logo earlier this week as part of a larger brand refresh.

The new logo removes the image of a man leaning against a barrel that was prominently featured in the original, leaving behind just the words “Cracker Barrel” against a yellow background. The phrase “old country store” has also been removed.

The company said the colors in the logo were inspired by the chain’s scrambled eggs and biscuits.

The change is part of a “strategic transformation” to revitalize the brand that started back in May 2024. Under that mission, Cracker Barrel’s brand refresh includes updates to visual elements, restaurant spaces and food and retail offerings.

Cracker Barrel’s old and new logo.

Courtesy: Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel said in March that the refresh will still maintain the brand’s “rich history of country hospitality” and “authentic charm that has made the brand a beloved destination for generations of families.”

“We believe in the goodness of country hospitality, a spirit that has always defined us. Our story hasn’t changed. Our values haven’t changed,” Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Moore said in a media release.

However, many social media users have criticized the new logo, especially those in conservative circles. The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., amplified a post on Wednesday suggesting that the logo change was led by CEO Julie Felss Masino to erase the American tradition aspect of the branding and make it more general, as a way of leaning into diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck added his commentary on Thursday, writing in a post on social media site X, “Good morning @CrackerBarrel! You’re about to learn that wokeness really doesn’t pay.”

The company has a relatively small market cap of about $1.2 billion compared with other restaurant chains.

Customers have also complained on social media about the interior redesign of many Cracker Barrel restaurants, saying the new decor favors a more sterile and modern style over its tried-and-true country feel.

On the restaurant’s latest earnings call in June, Masino said Cracker Barrel had completed 20 remodels and 20 refreshes. She said the company will be sharing more information about the remodeling initiative in September.

“Employees had given us great feedback about working in those newly remodeled and refreshed stores and guests continue to tell us that they’re lighter, brighter, more welcoming and they’re enjoying them,” Masino said on the call.

Cracker Barrel is not the only stock to see large swings based on political social media posts.

Earlier this month, shares of American Eagle soared after Trump posted that an ad featuring Sydney Sweeney, which faced significant social media pushback from the left, was “the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there.”

Back in 2023, Anheuser-Busch InBev faced heavy criticism from conservatives after a collaboration between Bud Light and social influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who is transgender.

Why so many U.S. companies are investing in protein

Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/21/cracker-barrel-cbrl-new-logo-branding.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto leaders urge UK to embrace stablecoins: ‘National strategy is needed’

Crypto leaders urge UK to embrace stablecoins: ‘National strategy is needed’

Is Britain about to fall behind the U.S. in the stablecoin race?
U
U$0.0133-22.80%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 08:00
Partager
Bitcoiner loses $91M in social engineering attack: ZachXBT

Bitcoiner loses $91M in social engineering attack: ZachXBT

A Bitcoiner fell victim to a social engineering attack after being approached by impostors posing as hardware wallet support, losing 783 BTC worth $91 million. A Bitcoiner lost $91 million in a single transaction to a social engineering attack on Tuesday, with funds then sent to a privacy-focused Bitcoin wallet, according to blockchain investigator ZachXBT.The victim was deceived by impostors posing as crypto exchange and hardware wallet support, losing 783 Bitcoin (BTC) in a single transaction, ZachXBT said in an X post on Thursday.Blockchain data shows the theft occurred on Tuesday at 11:06 am UTC, and the exploiter started laundering the stolen funds a day later through the Bitcoin privacy-focused Wasabi Wallet to conceal the trail of the stolen funds, ZachXBT said. Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$113,454.31-0.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10201-3.28%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000019+90.00%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 07:38
Partager
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000383-4.48%
Partager
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto leaders urge UK to embrace stablecoins: ‘National strategy is needed’

Bitcoiner loses $91M in social engineering attack: ZachXBT

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Cold Wallet’s 50x ROI Potential & 100% Cashback Rewards Outshine TRUMP Coin’s Political Hype & HBAR’s ETF Buzz in 2025!