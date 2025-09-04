CRE giant BGO uses AI to find undervalued assets in unlikely areas

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 00:16
Threshold
T$0.01623+1.37%
RealLink
REAL$0.06076+1.91%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0377-10.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09984+2.40%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.017-3.51%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1243+0.64%

Investors own more than 131,000 homes in the Las Vegas Valley now.

Las Vegas Review-journal | Tribune News Service | Getty Images

A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox.

John Carrafiell, co-CEO of BGO, a global real estate investment manager with $89 billion in assets under management, takes great pride in the fact that he sits right next to his chief data scientist. 

Investment strategy, whatever the market, has always relied on research and data, but artificial intelligence has taken that to a whole new level, transforming investment research models developed just a few years ago and putting them on steroids. 

Carrafiell, who has been in the real estate business for roughly 40 years, said he was increasingly frustrated by the sector’s research and data methodologies, which he said really hadn’t changed at all over those years. Everyone seemed to be looking at the same information and coming up with the same conclusions. The question he said he kept asking himself was, “How do we really outperform?” 

The answer, he found, was to analyze all of his firm’s past deals going back 20 years, using just a computer model and taking the human element out of it. What the model found was that outperformance or underperformance was determined fully by the local market that was chosen for the investment. 

That may sound trite — given that real estate’s mantra has always been “location, location, location” — but the results told his team to focus almost entirely on local market fundamentals when choosing its future investments, and not so much on property pricing and national economic trends. 

Get Property Play directly to your inbox

CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Subscribe here to get access today.

There are, of course, research firms that analyze and rank local real estate markets, but BGO found their results to be somewhat random, according to Carrafiell. Instead it looked to its own past and built a model that backtested exactly what drove its best and worst performance. The model includes all sorts of local market data points, including demographic and supply trends unique to each location. AI then gave that model increased data volume and velocity. 

“We have taken thousands of data inputs, many that are free from the government, many we have to buy from, for instance, telecom providers, great data. We have found the key,” said Carrafiell. “And we know it’s accurate because we backtest it.” 

BGO used its data science to inform a decision to invest in an industrial development in Las Vegas with partner Northpoint Development. Other data models suggested it wasn’t a particularly good investment. 

Carrafiell said the “best research out there” indicated the investment would be mediocre in terms of performance and returns. 

“But our model was screaming, it is going to explode. We underwrote $5.88-per-square-foot rents. We’ve gotten rents in the $9-per-square-foot range,” he said. “That does not happen in commercial real estate. That is not luck.” 

The model, he explained, saw that the Inland Empire of California was getting too expensive, then analyzed logistics routes. It found that companies could save big by being in Las Vegas instead, where both the rents, taxes and labor were cheaper. 

“So you had an extra two-hour drive, but you saved like 60% on your total cost, and that’s what the model saw,” Carrafiell said. “The tenants we have there are serving an entire region. They’re not serving Las Vegas.”

BGO ran similar analytics for investments in Florida and the Rust Belt, resulting in big returns on its investments. 

“We think our performance has materially increased as a result of this model,” said Carrafiell. 

But he admitted that although the model’s accuracy is improved dramatically by artificial intelligence, it can never be totally accurate, hypothesizing, “Boeing can move out of Seattle, and the model can’t predict that, right? There could be idiosyncratic things.”

While BGO’s investing team focuses on the upside models for potential properties, its lending team looks at the downside modeling, because therein lies its risk. 

New iterations of the research model down the road will include asset allocation to different sectors of commercial real estate. The model would ideally suggest an optimal portfolio mix. The possibilities are still growing, which is why Carrafiell says he’s dialed into the data like never before. 

“AI is an enhancer and an accelerator that allows us to do so much more, but it’s really data science,” he said. “It’s [like] a six-person, dedicated data science team that is sitting next to your CEO and next to your asset management and acquisitions team.”

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/03/cre-giant-bgo-ai-undervalued-assets.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum is more than digital money—it’s a decentralized platform designed for smart contracts and applications. Unlike Bitcoin’s UTXO model, Ethereum uses accounts, enabling faster transactions, programmable contracts, and gas fees to manage computation. With its Turing-complete language and Ethereum Virtual Machine, it functions like a global computer that minimizes censorship and third-party risks, laying the foundation for DeFi, NFTs, and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0997+2.27%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001607-0.61%
Wink
LIKE$0.011009-1.18%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/03 21:00
Partager
Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Discover the best crypto casinos of 2025. From Dexsport to Stake, explore no-KYC platforms, esports betting, and Web3 casinos dominating online gambling.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.10746-3.53%
WINK
WIN$0.00005361+2.15%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/04 01:22
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248+1.05%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001326+3.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002561+1.91%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Dogecoin Price Prediction Shows Modest Gains While Pepeto Targets Explosive Growth

Ethereum’s Biggest Airdrop Since ETH: 9.36B LINEA Tokens Set to Hit 749K Wallets