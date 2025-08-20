CRE hurricane resilience is leveraging drones and AI

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 23:15
Threshold
T$0,01598+0,50%
RealLink
REAL$0,05148+1,96%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04775+10,02%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10113+0,84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,022336+5,69%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1175+2,08%

A screenshot of Site Technologies’ commercial real estate risk assessment tools.

Courtesy of Site Technologies

A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox.

The first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season is spinning off the East Coast, and there are sure to be more in its wake. As season after season produces more intense storms resulting in increasingly costly damage, facilities managers in commercial real estate are making property resilience a priority.

One of the ways to do that is through technology. Strides have already been made in combating wildfire risk: Companies like Pano AI, Satelytics and AiDash are incorporating satellite technology with artificial intelligence to pinpoint particular fire hazards, with major electric companies as clients. 

And similar advancements are working to reduce the risk of hurricane damage: Site Technologies employs drones to help commercial real estate facilities managers see where the vulnerabilities are in their properties and address them before those storms hit. Site was originally a construction company. 

“We teamed up with our team of experts and engineers in pavements and roofs and facades and landscaping, and we started to figure out how we need to be able to capture data from facilities to be able to do engineering work and review of the current conditions of the properties,” said Austin Rabine, Site CEO. 

Site doesn’t have its own drones, but uses freelancers across the country. Rabine says the company has surveyed roughly 13,000 properties in 15 different countries and deploys drones on an annual basis for large customers that have hundreds or thousands of facilities.

The images, once captured, can be fed into Site’s artificial intelligence platform that incorporates expertise from its own staff and analyzes the properties, providing condition and risk reports for the exterior of each facility. 

“We also identify how they should be spending their money over the next three to five years to make sure that their facility is in good condition,” said Rabine. “So we create the scopes of work and condition reports using AI, and then we have a lot of dashboarding features that allow them to sort by their worst properties or their highest-risk properties for them to be able to focus their attention on their highest needs.”

Get Property Play directly to your inbox

CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Subscribe here to get access today.

This predictive maintenance allows property and facilities managers to see the issues before they become liabilities. That’s everything from clogged drains to overgrown trees to weak roofs. 

For existing customers, Site offers to fly drones over the properties after any kind of destructive event occurs. The images can then be used as before and after assessments for insurance claims.

Site’s customers include Prologis, a major warehouse real estate investment trust, as well as Link Logistics and large national retailers. Most clients will have at least 100 properties, as companies with smaller real estate footprints can use human surveyors more easily. 

“When you have hundreds or thousands of properties, it was never really a viable option to be able to get a snapshot, on an annual basis, of your facilities until technology like this,” said Rabine.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/20/cre-hurricane-resilience-drones-ai.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0,01603+0,75%
Gearbox
GEAR$0,003573+1,27%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001243+1,30%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Partager
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0,12677-0,25%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Partager
Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

The price of Shiba Inu has remained in consolidation for months, limiting investor returns. Holders have been waiting for movement, but the path toward strong gains has faced delays. While SHIB continues to stagnate, attention has shifted toward a new competitor gaining rapid traction. Nexchain AI, powered by its NEX token, has entered the spotlight […] The post Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001243+1,30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01394+1,45%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000598-0,99%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 00:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Fed Cracks Down: U.S. Banks Can No Longer Block Crypto Over “Reputational Risk”—Now What?

Beijing presses solar firms to end price wars