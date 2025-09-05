CreataChain Joins LightCycle to Advance Fashion, Interoperability, and AI in Metaverse

CreataChain, a cutting-edge blockchain with L0 infrastructure, has partnered with LightCycle, a next-gen metaverse platform. The partnership aims to merge entertainment and fashion with AI to drive interoperability within the metaverse ecosystem. As per the official announcement of CreataChain on social media, the development focuses on leveraging the Lunar Link technology for seamless connectivity. Hence, the collaboration is poised to redefine the evolution of digital culture within the Web3 sector.

CreataChain and LightCycle Alliance Fuels Metaverse Experience

The partnership between CreataChain and LightCycle takes into account the merger of fashion and AI within the metaverse world. In this respect, the development intends to offer unparalleled multichain connectivity across the Web3 sector with advanced metaverse experiences. Complementing this move, the Unreal Engine-built LightCycle utilizes Zero-Knowledge technology to deliver a digital city. The initiative integrates entertainment, fashion, and AI technology into an inclusive ecosystem. Now, with the Lunar Link feature of CreataChain, LightCycle gets improved cross-chain compatibility, permitting matchless interaction across diverse blockchain networks.

What Does This Partnership Mean for Developers?

According to CreataChain, the partnership with LightCycle brings seamless developer opportunities. Thus, the developers can utilize this endeavor to develop interoperable and scalable apps within the metaverse. In addition to this, the provision of multichain support also lets creators experiment across different ecosystems, broadening innovation and reach without any limitations. Overall, this collaboration benefits builders and end-users alike while driving the Web3 development and community growth in the Web3 sphere.

