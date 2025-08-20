CreataChain Partners DeChat to Enhance Secure, Interoperable Web3 Communication

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/20 15:00
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004705-5.57%
General Impressions
GEN$0.03936-2.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10011+0.09%
Movement
MOVE$0.1273-3.26%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23064-10.88%
security pinkyellow 3

CreataChain, a next-gen blockchain platform, has collaborated with DeChat, a secure and open Web3 communication platform. The partnership focuses on advancing the Web3 communication with enhanced interoperability and security. The platform revealed in its official social media announcement that the move endeavors to integrate the Lunar Link technology of CreataChain into DeChat’s secure and open Web3 communication ecosystem. Hence, the development highlights a key step toward enhancing multi-chain interoperability.

CreataChain and DeChat Alliance Boosts Web3 Communication

In partnership with DeChat, CreataChain attempts to deliver secure as well as interoperable communication within the Web3 ecosystem. Thus, the development makes the both platforms leading players to bolster the future of secure and borderless connectivity within the broader decentralized ecosystem. For this purpose, the Lunar Link technology of CreataChain plays a critical role. Hence, DeChat is integrating the respective solution to let its users enjoy secure interaction across diverse blockchains.

Apart from that, the integration will also bring more trust and fluidity to the cross-chain social interactions. In this respect, the development eliminates the barriers posed by scattered blockchain networks. As a result of this, the partnership is anticipated to offer a relatively accessible and inclusive communication infrastructure to facilitate Web3 consumers. Additionally, DeChat pays considerable attention to broadening its ecosystem with the provision of a multichain environment, along with maintaining transparency, speed, and privacy.

Simultaneously, the collaboration also reflects the shared vision of redefining the social interaction in the decentralized world. Therefore, it includes the merger of the technological expertise of CreataChain with the wide user base of DeChat. Keeping this in view, both entities attempt to establish exclusive benchmarks for Web3-based social infrastructure with the adoption of multichain communication ecosystems.

How Does CreataChain Partnership Assist Web3 Developers?

According to CreataChain, the partnership with DeChat unlocks crucial opportunities for builders. In this respect, it delivers a unified framework for dApp development. In line with this, the developers can leverage the robust infrastructure to build seamless decentralized applications to work across diverse blockchains. Moreover, the Lunar Link enables interoperability, while DeChat offers communication-centered and secure protocol for cross-chain compatibility. Overall, this decreases entry barriers and empowers builders to broaden their consumer reach and bring new innovations.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01405-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Partager
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
U
U$0.0202-3.80%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08447-2.82%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

SOL on-chain market begins to recover
Solana
SOL$181.48+0.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002324+15.44%
Partager
PANews2025/03/06 10:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives

PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops