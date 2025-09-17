CRED MINER Ushers in a New Era of “Zero-Barrier” Cloud Mining, Offering $12 in Free Mining Rewards!

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 01:39
Credora
CRED$0.000056-72.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,551.43+0.98%
Sign
SIGN$0.07571+0.93%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12243-7.15%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003754-0.97%
ERA
ERA$0.7192+0.98%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014412+3.66%
bitcoin-mining

With Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs in 2025, the world is entering a new cryptocurrency bull market. Many investors are still waiting and wondering: “I don’t have mining machines, skills, or funds. Can I still catch this wave?”

cred4

The answer is—of course!

CRED MINER, the world’s leading cloud mining platform, has officially launched its free cloud mining platform, offering “zero barriers to entry, no equipment, no electricity.” It allows you to easily earn daily returns on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin without investing heavily.

Highlight 1: Sign up and receive $12 in hashrate, generating $0.66 in automatic daily returns!

New users simply register an account (official website here)

https://www.credminer.com

Sign up and get $12 for free worth of cloud computing power, with no investment required, and automatic daily returns (approximately $0.66). Experience the true “zero-risk + pure passive income” experience.

Highlight 2: High-Yield Hashrate Contracts with Amazing Returns

From starting at $100 to Super Contracts up to $30,000, CRED MINER offers a variety of flexible contract options, catering to both beginners and institutional investors. Below are some real-world examples of returns:

cred3

Highlight 3: Daily Settlement and Withdrawal at Any Time, Flexible Funding with No Lock-Up

All mining profits are automatically settled daily. You can withdraw them at any time or automatically reinvest them, compounding your profits and achieving truly sustainable, long-term passive income.

Highlight 4: Users in over 160 countries worldwide, Eco-Friendly Mining

CRED MINER’s partner mining farms are located in Northern Europe, Africa, North America, and other regions, powered by 100% green energy such as hydropower, wind power, and solar power. Most importantly, the platform uses military-grade cold wallet custody to ensure the security of your funds and data.

Start your passive income journey today!

Register for free and claim your first Bitcoin earnings!

https://www.credminer.com

Contact us: [email protected]

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0845-5.58%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Partager
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001328+1.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0845-5.58%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Partager
Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

AP2, sometimes referred to as the Intermediary Payment Protocol, aims to create a standard for how AI can securely handle […] The post Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard appeared first on Coindoo.
SUI
SUI$3.6285+3.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1379+2.37%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/17 01:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars