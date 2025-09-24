Credit Card Giants Visa and Stripe Team Up With Fold to Launch Bitcoin Rewards Card – Wall Street Coming to Crypto?

Fold Holdings, the Bitcoin financial services company, has announced a major collaboration with Visa and Stripe to launch the Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card. The new product, revealed in a Tuesday press release, is designed to make earning Bitcoin from everyday purchases accessible to mainstream consumers by integrating with Visa’s global payments network and Stripe’s issuing infrastructure. New Fold Bitcoin Credit Card Pays Up to 10% Back at Top Retailers According to the company, the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card offers up to 3.5% back on purchases, with an unlimited 2% paid instantly in Bitcoin. Cardholders would also be able to earn an additional 1.5% when repaying purchases through Fold’s checking account and up to 10% back at partner merchants such as Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Uber, Starbucks, and hundreds of others. Unlike other reward programs, Fold’s system is reported to be entirely Bitcoin-based, without token lock-ins, staking requirements, or complex redemption processes. “Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes Bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold. “With Stripe’s infrastructure and Visa’s global reach, we can finally deliver it at scale.” Stripe’s head of money management, Sateesh Kumar Srinivasan, described the partnership as a demonstration of Stripe Issuing’s ability to help firms bring financial products to market without managing programs directly. Visa’s Head of Crypto, Cuy Sheffield, emphasized that combining Visa’s scale with Fold’s Bitcoin rewards provides a safe and simple way for consumers to earn Bitcoin while shopping. Notably, the credit card builds on Fold’s existing ecosystem, which includes a Bitcoin debit card, exchange, and gift card program. In May, Fold announced its Fold Bitcoin Gift Card as a “convenient” way for consumers to purchase and share BTC. The company said the card is built with Fold’s proprietary technology and provides a straightforward method for buying and gifting Bitcoin. The company has already processed over $3.1 billion in transaction volume and distributed more than $83 million in Bitcoin rewards. The firm had also earlier filed an S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2024 and celebrated its listing with a Nasdaq bell-ringing ceremony in May. Visa and Stripe Bet on Stablecoins as Market Heads Toward $2 Trillion Visa and Stripe are accelerating their push into crypto payments as stablecoins surge in adoption. Visa’s head of crypto, Cuy Sheffield, said the company sees stablecoins as complementary to its business, not a threat. The market has grown 62% in the past year to $269 billion and could expand to $2 trillion within three years, he noted. Notably, Visa has processed more than $200 million in stablecoin settlements and is working with banks and fintechs on token issuance. Its Visa Tokenized Asset Platform, launched in 2024, allows institutions to issue and manage blockchain-based tokens, with BBVA among the first to explore stablecoin products on Ethereum. Stripe, meanwhile, has formally launched Tempo, a payments-focused Layer 1 blockchain built with crypto venture capital firm Paradigm. Initially incubated in stealth, Tempo seeks to handle more than 100,000 transactions per second, far beyond existing blockchain capacity, and uses fiat-denominated fees rather than native tokens to reduce friction for institutions. Visa, Deutsche Bank, and Standard Chartered are among its early design partners, alongside technology firms like OpenAI and Shopify. With Tempo, Stripe aims to integrate stablecoins directly into its payment infrastructure, extending beyond wallets and settlement services to full blockchain processingFold Holdings, the Bitcoin financial services company, has announced a major collaboration with Visa and Stripe to launch the Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card. The new product, revealed in a Tuesday press release, is designed to make earning Bitcoin from everyday purchases accessible to mainstream consumers by integrating with Visa’s global payments network and Stripe’s issuing infrastructure. New Fold Bitcoin Credit Card Pays Up to 10% Back at Top Retailers According to the company, the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card offers up to 3.5% back on purchases, with an unlimited 2% paid instantly in Bitcoin. Cardholders would also be able to earn an additional 1.5% when repaying purchases through Fold’s checking account and up to 10% back at partner merchants such as Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Uber, Starbucks, and hundreds of others. Unlike other reward programs, Fold’s system is reported to be entirely Bitcoin-based, without token lock-ins, staking requirements, or complex redemption processes. “Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes Bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold. “With Stripe’s infrastructure and Visa’s global reach, we can finally deliver it at scale.” Stripe’s head of money management, Sateesh Kumar Srinivasan, described the partnership as a demonstration of Stripe Issuing’s ability to help firms bring financial products to market without managing programs directly. Visa’s Head of Crypto, Cuy Sheffield, emphasized that combining Visa’s scale with Fold’s Bitcoin rewards provides a safe and simple way for consumers to earn Bitcoin while shopping. Notably, the credit card builds on Fold’s existing ecosystem, which includes a Bitcoin debit card, exchange, and gift card program. In May, Fold announced its Fold Bitcoin Gift Card as a “convenient” way for consumers to purchase and share BTC. The company said the card is built with Fold’s proprietary technology and provides a straightforward method for buying and gifting Bitcoin. The company has already processed over $3.1 billion in transaction volume and distributed more than $83 million in Bitcoin rewards. The firm had also earlier filed an S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2024 and celebrated its listing with a Nasdaq bell-ringing ceremony in May. Visa and Stripe Bet on Stablecoins as Market Heads Toward $2 Trillion Visa and Stripe are accelerating their push into crypto payments as stablecoins surge in adoption. Visa’s head of crypto, Cuy Sheffield, said the company sees stablecoins as complementary to its business, not a threat. The market has grown 62% in the past year to $269 billion and could expand to $2 trillion within three years, he noted. Notably, Visa has processed more than $200 million in stablecoin settlements and is working with banks and fintechs on token issuance. Its Visa Tokenized Asset Platform, launched in 2024, allows institutions to issue and manage blockchain-based tokens, with BBVA among the first to explore stablecoin products on Ethereum. Stripe, meanwhile, has formally launched Tempo, a payments-focused Layer 1 blockchain built with crypto venture capital firm Paradigm. Initially incubated in stealth, Tempo seeks to handle more than 100,000 transactions per second, far beyond existing blockchain capacity, and uses fiat-denominated fees rather than native tokens to reduce friction for institutions. Visa, Deutsche Bank, and Standard Chartered are among its early design partners, alongside technology firms like OpenAI and Shopify. With Tempo, Stripe aims to integrate stablecoins directly into its payment infrastructure, extending beyond wallets and settlement services to full blockchain processing

Credit Card Giants Visa and Stripe Team Up With Fold to Launch Bitcoin Rewards Card – Wall Street Coming to Crypto?

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/24 01:27
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001635+4.53%

Fold Holdings, the Bitcoin financial services company, has announced a major collaboration with Visa and Stripe to launch the Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card.

The new product, revealed in a Tuesday press release, is designed to make earning Bitcoin from everyday purchases accessible to mainstream consumers by integrating with Visa’s global payments network and Stripe’s issuing infrastructure.

New Fold Bitcoin Credit Card Pays Up to 10% Back at Top Retailers

According to the company, the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card offers up to 3.5% back on purchases, with an unlimited 2% paid instantly in Bitcoin.

Cardholders would also be able to earn an additional 1.5% when repaying purchases through Fold’s checking account and up to 10% back at partner merchants such as Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Uber, Starbucks, and hundreds of others.

Unlike other reward programs, Fold’s system is reported to be entirely Bitcoin-based, without token lock-ins, staking requirements, or complex redemption processes.

“Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes Bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, Chairman and CEO of Fold. “With Stripe’s infrastructure and Visa’s global reach, we can finally deliver it at scale.”

Stripe’s head of money management, Sateesh Kumar Srinivasan, described the partnership as a demonstration of Stripe Issuing’s ability to help firms bring financial products to market without managing programs directly.

Visa’s Head of Crypto, Cuy Sheffield, emphasized that combining Visa’s scale with Fold’s Bitcoin rewards provides a safe and simple way for consumers to earn Bitcoin while shopping.

Notably, the credit card builds on Fold’s existing ecosystem, which includes a Bitcoin debit card, exchange, and gift card program.

In May, Fold announced its Fold Bitcoin Gift Card as a “convenient” way for consumers to purchase and share BTC. The company said the card is built with Fold’s proprietary technology and provides a straightforward method for buying and gifting Bitcoin.

The company has already processed over $3.1 billion in transaction volume and distributed more than $83 million in Bitcoin rewards.

The firm had also earlier filed an S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2024 and celebrated its listing with a Nasdaq bell-ringing ceremony in May.

Visa and Stripe Bet on Stablecoins as Market Heads Toward $2 Trillion

Visa and Stripe are accelerating their push into crypto payments as stablecoins surge in adoption.

Visa’s head of crypto, Cuy Sheffield, said the company sees stablecoins as complementary to its business, not a threat.

The market has grown 62% in the past year to $269 billion and could expand to $2 trillion within three years, he noted.

Notably, Visa has processed more than $200 million in stablecoin settlements and is working with banks and fintechs on token issuance.

Its Visa Tokenized Asset Platform, launched in 2024, allows institutions to issue and manage blockchain-based tokens, with BBVA among the first to explore stablecoin products on Ethereum.

Stripe, meanwhile, has formally launched Tempo, a payments-focused Layer 1 blockchain built with crypto venture capital firm Paradigm.

Initially incubated in stealth, Tempo seeks to handle more than 100,000 transactions per second, far beyond existing blockchain capacity, and uses fiat-denominated fees rather than native tokens to reduce friction for institutions.

Visa, Deutsche Bank, and Standard Chartered are among its early design partners, alongside technology firms like OpenAI and Shopify.

With Tempo, Stripe aims to integrate stablecoins directly into its payment infrastructure, extending beyond wallets and settlement services to full blockchain processing.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$214.42-1.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,845.16-0.20%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.375+1.35%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

ETFs are no longer just for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, three major altcoin exchange-traded funds launched and faced a […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004504+3.70%
XRP
XRP$2.8495+0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.13441+0.83%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/24 02:24
Partager
25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

The CfC St. Moritz digital asset conference has reached a big move with the announcement of the decision to provide the company with 25% of its treasury assets in the form of Bitcoin. This decision will allow the conference to become financially independent in the long term and is in accordance with the emerging trend […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1162+2.55%
FORM
FORM$1.1109-7.33%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12802+5.21%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/24 02:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership

Bitcoin Profit-Taking: Crucial Signals Unveil Late-Stage Bull Market