CrediX Finance Team Vanishes After $4.5M Hack, Exit Scam Suspected

Par : CryptoNews
2025/08/09 04:02
Threshold
T$0.01583-4.35%
HARRY
HARRY$0.08209-5.60%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19465-4.84%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004679-6.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10027-2.22%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000004--%

The team behind decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol CrediX Finance appears to have vanished following a $4.5 million exploit that drained funds from the platform, sparking widespread suspicions of an exit scam.

In an August 8 alert, blockchain security firm CertiK reported that CrediX Finance’s official X account went silent, while its website has remained offline since Monday, when the exploit first occurred.

The company’s official Telegram channel has also vanished without any additional communications.

Security Expert Warns of Exit Scam Tactics from CrediX Finance

The hack unfolded dramatically when attackers gained administrative control of the project’s multisig wallet on August 4, exploiting bridge privileges to mint unbacked collateral tokens.

On August 5, in what is now a deleted X post, CrediX Finance reassured the community that it had successfully negotiated with the exploiter to return the stolen funds within two days in exchange for payment from the protocol’s treasury.

CrediX immediately took its website offline to prevent additional user deposits while instructing existing users to withdraw funds directly through smart contracts.

The company also pledged to reimburse users for lost funds through an airdrop distribution.

Speaking with Cryptonews, Circuit CEO Harry Donnelly criticized negotiation-based recovery methods, noting they are frequently employed as exit scam strategies.

He emphasized that “automated threat response should be standard to ensure assets are kept out of harm’s way, rather than hoping to bargain with bad actors.”

More than two days have elapsed since the promise, and the company has maintained radio silence, deleting all official accounts and leaving users without recourse or communication.

Legal Action Initiated as Recovery Efforts Begin

Affected users have begun exploring fund recovery options through legal channels.

According to a Stability DAO Discord post shared by Sonic Maxi, there have been ongoing preparations for a formal legal report.

The Stability DAO team confirmed contact with affected organizations, including Sonic Labs, Euler, Beets, and Trevee (formerly Rings Protocol). These entities plan to collaborate with authorities in recovery efforts.

“Our teams are collaborating to gather all evidence, trace the funds, and coordinate with relevant legal and cybercrime units,” the Stability DAO team stated.

The DAO committed to sharing a comprehensive incident report with the community, detailing the events and recovery steps. They also revealed obtaining KYC information for two CrediX team members, which will be included in the legal filing.

The organization advised users to avoid interacting with any CrediX smart contracts and announced plans for a compensation and recovery strategy for Metavault users by mid-next week.

Community Reactions and Collateral Damage

An on-chain analyst and co-founder of Sonic MementorBot expressed sympathy for CrediX victims while criticizing their trust in unrealistically high APR promises from lending vaults.

“Metavaults are always risky. Exploiter sent funds to Tornado instead of returning,” the analyst observed.

The multi-chain yield-bearing protocol Trevee also joined to reveal that the CrediX hack indirectly impacted its operations through a $1.6 million scUSD loan to Stability’s metaUSD, which became fully exposed to CrediX following a bank run.

Similar to other users attracted by high APY and favorable borrowing rates, Trevee believed metaUSD was secure due to its associated 87% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.

The team reported reducing its exposure to over $700,000 but expressed frustration that “the Credix team has since deleted their accounts, abandoning the project and denying all responsibility.”

Trevee promised to develop fund recovery plans addressing the shortfall and committed to updating affected users promptly.

CrediX operated as a lending protocol employing an innovative credit scoring model designed for emerging markets, specializing in projects utilizing stablecoin payment platforms.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

PANews reported on June 19 that Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences for the attack.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 13:04
Partager
North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cryptoslate, a North Korean developer has obtained advanced permissions in the Keeper-Wallet code base of Waves Protocol. The account "AhegaoXXX" has pushed
Waves
WAVES$1.4385+7.68%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02596-4.59%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:05
Partager
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0.2259-1.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.1565-3.63%
Partager
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion