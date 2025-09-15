Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Bestseller Makes It To A Very Special Milestone

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Chronicle hits 450 weeks on both the Top Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts, the band’s first title to reach that mark. April 1970: American country rock group Creedence Clearwater Revival. From left to right; Doug Clifford, Tom Fogerty, Stu Cook and John Fogerty. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images) Getty Images

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s compilation Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits, one of the most successful albums of all time in America, gathers together the group’s most famous singles from only a span of a few years into one project. That set has been selling well for decades, and now that streams factor into most of Billboard’s album rankings, it will likely continued to do so for many more years to come.

Chronicle is already one of the longest-running titles ever on the Billboard 200, and this frame it reaches a special milestone on two genre-specific lists.

Chronicle Hits 450 Weeks on the Rock Charts

Chronicle is up to 450 weeks on a pair of Billboard tallies at the same time. The compilation reaches that landmark number on both the Top Rock & Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts. It’s the first Creedence Clearwater Revival title to make it to that mark by a wide margin.

Chronicle Climbs Back Into the Top 10

Chronicle climbs on all three rankings on which it appears. The set returns to the top 10 on the Top Rock Albums chart, rising from No. 12 to No. 9. It almost manages the same feat on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums roster, where it improves from No. 14 to No. 12. The full-length previously peaked at No. 3 on both.

Creedence Clearwater Revival on the Billboard 200

Creedence Clearwater Revival also gains on the Billboard 200, pushing north three spaces to No. 62 with Chronicle. That set is now up to 762 weeks on the competitive list, and it holds as the fifth-longest-charting set of all time. Chronicle lands behind The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd, Legend by Bob Marley and the Wailers, Greatest Hits by Journey, and Metallica’s self-titled effort. It is just a few weeks ahead of Curtain Call: The Hits by Eminem.

Chronicle Moves Thousands of Copies Every Week

According to music industry organization Luminate, in the past tracking week in the United States, Chronicle moved just over 15,000 equivalent units. That’s more than 500 equivalent copies from the period before, with more than 2,400 of those being pure sales.