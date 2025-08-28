Criminals are ‘vibe hacking’ with AI at unprecedented levels: Anthropic

AI company Anthropic warns its AI chatbot Claude is being used to perform large-scale cyberattacks, with ransoms exceeding $500,000 in some cases.

Despite “sophisticated” guardrails, AI infrastructure firm Anthropic says cybercriminals are still finding ways to misuse its AI chatbot Claude to carry out large-scale cyberattacks.

In a “Threat Intelligence” report released Wednesday, members of Anthropic’s Threat Intelligence team, including Alex Moix, Ken Lebedev and Jacob Klein shared several cases where criminals had misused the Claude chatbot, with some attacks demanding over $500,000 in ransom.

They found that the chatbot was used not only to provide technical advice to the criminals, but also to directly execute hacks on their behalf through “vibe hacking,” allowing them to perform attacks with only basic knowledge of coding and encryption.

Read more