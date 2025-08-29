Criminals Are Vibe Hacking With AI To Carry Out Ransoms At Scale: Anthropic

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 03:24
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00436+0.92%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.00053-0.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10329+2.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018808+2.70%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1282-0.46%

Despite “sophisticated” guardrails, AI infrastructure company Anthropic said cybercriminals are still finding ways to misuse its AI chatbot Claude to carry out large-scale cyberattacks. 

In a “Threat Intelligence” report released Wednesday, members of Anthropic’s Threat Intelligence team, including Alex Moix, Ken Lebedev and Jacob Klein, shared several cases in which criminals had misused the Claude chatbot, with some attacks demanding more than $500,000 in ransom.

They found that the chatbot was used not only to provide technical advice to the criminals, but also to directly execute hacks on their behalf through “vibe hacking,” allowing them to perform attacks with only basic knowledge of coding and encryption.

Vibe hacking is social engineering using AI to manipulate human emotions, trust and decision-making. In February, blockchain security firm Chainalysis forecast crypto scams may have their biggest year in 2025 as generative AI has made it more scalable and affordable for attacks.

Anthropic found one hacker who had been “vibe hacking” with Claude to steal sensitive data from at least 17 organizations — including healthcare, emergency services, government and religious institutions —with ransom demands ranging from $75,000 to $500,000 in Bitcoin.

A simulated ransom note demonstrates how cybercriminals leverage Claude to make threats. Source: Anthropic

The hacker trained Claude to assess stolen financial records, calculate appropriate ransom amounts and write custom ransom notes to maximize psychological pressure.

While Anthropic later banned the attacker, the incident reflects how AI is making it easier for even the most basic-level coders to carry out cybercrimes to an “unprecedented degree.”

North Korean IT workers also used Anthropic’s Claude

Anthropic also found that North Korean IT workers have been using Claude to forge convincing identities, pass technical coding tests and even secure remote roles at US Fortune 500 tech companies. They also used Claude to prepare interview responses for those roles.

Claude was also used to conduct the technical work once hired, Anthropic said, noting that the employment schemes were designed to funnel profits to the North Korean regime despite international sanctions.

Breakdown of Claude-powered tasks North Korean IT workers have used. Source: Anthropic

Earlier this month, a North Korean IT worker was counter-hacked and it was found that a team of six shared at least 31 fake identities, obtaining everything from government IDs and phone numbers to purchasing LinkedIn and UpWork accounts to mask their true identities and land crypto jobs.

Related: Telegram founder Pavel Durov says case going nowhere, slams French gov

One of the workers supposedly interviewed for a full-stack engineer position at Polygon Labs, while other evidence showed scripted interview responses in which they claimed to have experience at NFT marketplace OpenSea and blockchain oracle provider Chainlink.

Anthropic said its new report is aimed at publicly discussing incidents of misuse to assist the broader AI safety and security community and to strengthen the wider industry’s defense against AI abusers. 

It said that despite implementing “sophisticated safety and security measures” to prevent the misuse of Claude, malicious actors have continued to find ways around them. 

Magazine: 3 people who unexpectedly became crypto millionaires… and one who didn’t

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/cybercriminals-vibe-hacking-ai-ransoms-says-anthropic?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

USD₮ on Bitcoin debuts on RGB: Tether announces the arrival of its stablecoin in native version, with lighter transactions.
SphereX
HERE$0.0004+12.04%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/08/28 21:27
Partager
PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.526+0.70%
FUND
FUND$0.02284+0.08%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01949-2.30%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Partager
Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Morgen wordt erop of eronder voor Bitcoin (BTC). De tijd voor de favoriete inflatiemeter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank is weer aangebroken, en dit keer lijken de cijfers belangrijker te zijn dan ooit.  Inflatiedata is nu belangrijker dan ooit Het gaat hier om de zogenoemde PCE-prijsindex, wat staat voor Personal Consumption Expenditures. Het meet hoe de prijzen van goeden en diensten die Amerikanen consumeren veranderen.  De Federal Reserve (Amerikaanse centrale bank) geeft de voorkeur aan de PCE boven de meer bekende CPI (consumentenprijsindex) omdat het een groter scala aan uitgaven dekt en zich sneller aanpast aan veranderend consumptiegedrag. Naast de CPI hebben we ook nog de PPI (producentenprijsindex). Deze inflatiemeter zorgde twee weken terug voor een grote crash op de cryptomarkt. De prijzen voor producenten stegen veel harder dan verwacht. Omdat hogere kosten bij producenten vaak doorberekend worden aan de consument, zouden we dit terug kunnen zien bij de inflatiemeters voor consumenten. Dat is precies waar men nu bang voor is. Want we weten dat de centrale bank zich al een tijdje zorgen maakt voor een nieuwe opleving. Hoewel voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week in een persconferentie zei dat de zorgen om de verzwakkende arbeidsmarkt groter zijn geworden, is inflatie nog altijd iets om in de gaten te houden. Investeerders wachten al sinds december vorig jaar op een nieuwe renteverlaging. Door de woorden van Powell lijkt de kans groot dat de beleidsmakers volgende maand de economie weer aan gaan jagen. Maar dan moeten er geen gekke dingen gebeuren wat betreft de inflatie.  Zo kan BTC reageren morgen Hieronder de verwachtingen voor de nieuwe lading inflatiecijfers van de maand juli: PCE-cijfers Verwachting Vorige (juni) PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,6 procent 2,6 procent PCE prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,2 procent 0,3 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,9 procent 2,8 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,3 procent 0,3 procent. Bij de kern-variant worden de volatiele onderdelen voedsel en energie weggelaten. Dit zijn de belangrijkste cijfers. Als de data lager binnenkomt dan verwacht, dan zou het logisch zijn als bitcoin reageert met een koersstijging. Hogere cijfers zouden de kans op een renteverlaging wat drukken en dus juist voor een daling kunnen zorgen.  Om 14:30 uur Nederlandse tijd weten we wat het allemaal is geworden. Het zou mooi zijn als bitcoin in ieder geval boven de 112.000 dollar weet te blijven. Bij een stijging is de zone 115.000 dollar de eerstvolgende weerstand.    Het bericht Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,077.94+0.07%
Constellation
DAG$0.03353-4.14%
ArchLoot
AL$0.079-1.00%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

Doctors Relying on AI Became 20% Worse at Spotting Health Risks, Study Finds