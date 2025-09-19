Critical Chrome Exploit Could Drain Your Crypto, CTO of French Hardware Wallet Giant Warns

Charles Guillemet, chief technology officer at Ledger, has issued a security warning about a major Chrome vulnerability that could potentially allow hackers to drain one’s crypto wallet.

The “Type Confusion” bug, which was recently discovered by security researchers, makes it possible for bad actors to run malicious code by treating one type of data as another. It has been found within V8, the engine that executes JavaScript and WebAssembly.

Simply visiting a malicious website could make it possible for attackers to steal highly sensitive data, including private keys, seed phrases, or wallet files.

Hence, Guillemet is not recommending storing any sensitive data locally.

Google’s urgent response

Within just 48 hours of the critical vulnerability being detected, Google swiftly moved to publish an emergency update. Chrome users have to make sure that they are using the fixed version (140.0.7339.185).

It is worth noting that all Chromium-based web browsers have been affected, including Brave, Opera, and Vivaldi.