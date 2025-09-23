Critical Statements from Fed Member Bostic! “There Will Be No More Rate Cuts This Year!” Here’s Why…

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic remains cautious about rate cuts amid inflation concerns, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Speaking to the WSJ, Bostic said he expects only one rate cut in 2025.

Bostic said the Fed is hesitant to support further interest rate cuts in October due to inflation running above its 2% target. He noted that despite the economic risks shifting toward weak employment, he currently expects only one rate cut in 2025.

Bostic said the latest rate cut in September was reasonable, but uncertainty remains high.

At this point, Bostic stated that the 2025 inflation forecast will be 2.9% and core inflation will be 3.1%, and said he does not believe inflation will fall to the 2% target “probably until early 2028.”

He warned that tariffs and immigration restrictions could slow labor force growth and maintain moderate price pressures.

He said that the current policy environment is one of the most challenging, with risks to both inflation and growth increasing.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!