Critics argue Stripe’s blockchain ambitions clashes with crypto decentralization

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 12:03
Threshold
T$0.01607+0.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09964-0.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01641-9.61%
Wink
LIKE$0.01071-3.26%
Planet
PLANET$0.000000966-0.03%

Christian Catalini, co-creator of Meta’s now-defunct Libra project, took to X to explain how Stripe’s Tempo blockchain fails one of the basic tenets of the crypto movement: decentralization.

In fact, Catalini believes that if Stripe’s Tempo succeeds commercially, it would mean that early crypto idealists will have to embrace a future where the original ethos of decentralization is lost. Catalini used the example of Libra’s failure to demonstrate his point.

The failure of Libra—what really killed it

Catalini noted that in the tech and finance industry, being too early to the market is almost the same as being wrong. In his post, Catalini wrote:

Besides the unfortunate timing, several other factors contributed to Libra’s ultimate failure. This included the “Silicon Valley hubris—the belief that elegant code can simply wish away centuries of financial regulation,” Catalini wrote.

Additionally, Facebook’s aggressive marketing of Libra not only drew more attention, but also provided ammunition to its opponents.

According to Catalini, there is a prevalent misconception that Libra failed because it could not meet regulatory guidelines. However, the opposite is true, Catalini wrote, adding:

Problems with corporate blockchains like Tempo

Catalini wrote:

This is how corporate blockchains usually work: a tech firm creates a blockchain and promises fairness. But after capturing a substantial chunk of the market, the temptation to tilt the playing field in their favor becomes nearly irresistible.

And “crypto’s purpose is to break this cycle of broken promises,” Catalini wrote, adding:

Libra engineers decided to sacrifice the permissionless aspect of the network. Similarly, the network had to also scrap its plan of non-custodial wallets because regulators would not approve of it. Regulators needed to know who to call or fine when things go wrong, he explained.

How the success of Tempo is linked to the future of crypto

According to Catalini, if corporate blockchains like Tempo and Circle’s Arc succeed, it would indicate that “the crypto experiment was not a revolution, but a failed coup.” This is because while the backend technology will be different, the market structure will remain “eerily familiar,” he wrote.

In fact, Catalini described it as a change of kings while the throne remains the same—fintech giants will replace existing card networks and financial institutions. He further surmised that it is likely the markets in the West and the East will be controlled by at least two competing empires.

Catalini believes that if Libra’s demise could be wholly chalked up to bad timing, then Tempo’s success is nearly inevitable, given the change in regulatory stance. And in such a case, “the crypto world’s original dreamers may finally have to accept a more pragmatic, centralized reality.”

However, he warned:

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/critics-argue-stripes-blockchain-ambitions-clashes-with-crypto-decentralization/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003282-2.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0883-1.45%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13586-10.11%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Partager
Tether Didn't Sell Bitcoin, CEO Paolo Ardoino Says: Will Keep Investing Profits In Safe Assets As 'World Continues To Get Darker'

Tether Didn't Sell Bitcoin, CEO Paolo Ardoino Says: Will Keep Investing Profits In Safe Assets As 'World Continues To Get Darker'

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether (CRYPTO: USDT), refuted claims Sunday that the stablecoin issuing company is selling Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), while asserting its commitment to investing in “safe” assets.read more
Threshold
T$0.01606+0.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,158.24+0.51%
GET
GET$0.008632-0.17%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 11:07
Partager
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a report by the Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran on the 19th, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a statement on
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0883-1.45%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 14:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Tether Didn't Sell Bitcoin, CEO Paolo Ardoino Says: Will Keep Investing Profits In Safe Assets As 'World Continues To Get Darker'

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel

Astar TGE: Unveiling the Monumental ASTER Token Generation Event on September 17th

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $788 million last week, a record high