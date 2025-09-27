Cronos (CRO) loses approximately 6.6 billion dollars in market cap

The August 26 announcement of the “CRO Strategy” by Trump Media Group, which would allocate approximately 6.4 billion dollars, triggered an initial 40% surge in the price of CRO.

The event was also reported by international outlets such as Reuters and CoinDesk, while in the following weeks, profit-taking and a risk-off environment brought the price back below $0.19, eroding gains and resulting in an estimated market capitalization loss of about 6.6 billion dollars (CoinGecko).

The utility of the token thus returns to the center of the debate among observers and the community.

The movement was swift: immediately after the announcement on August 26, the price of CRO rose by 40%, only to then retrace decisively, returning to pre-pump levels. Indeed, it is the classic news-driven volatility that prompted many investors to take profits.

According to the data collected by our market desk and the daily snapshots cross-referenced with CoinGecko and Cronoscan, between August 26 and September 25, 2025, the market capitalization of CRO decreased from approximately 13.2 billion dollars to the current value of about 6.6 billion, a reduction close to 50%.

Internal analysts also observe that, immediately after the peak, the average daily spot volumes and the order book depth contracted significantly, increasing the price sensitivity to individual profit-taking (data updated as of September 25, 2025).

Key Data (with sources)

Initial rally: approximately +40% immediately after the announcement on August 26 (Cointelegraph).

immediately after the announcement on August 26 (Cointelegraph). Retracement: the price of CRO has fallen below $0.19 (CoinGecko).

(CoinGecko). Estimated market cap loss: approximately 6.6 billion dollars .

. Ranking: the token has dropped out of the top 30, positioning itself around the 33rd position globally by market capitalization (CoinGecko).

Timeline: from the peak to the return

August 26: Announcement of TMTG’s “CRO Strategy,” with a declared value of approximately 6.4 billion dollars (GlobeNewswire).

(GlobeNewswire). Immediately after the announcement: 40% increase in the price of CRO.

increase in the price of CRO. In the following days: profit-taking and a decline in spot demand pushed the price below $0.19, causing the market capitalization to drop to approximately $6.6 billion (CoinGecko).

Why the rally deflated so quickly

The dynamic is classic: speculation fueled by the announcement, followed by profit-taking that brought the price back towards the fundamentals.

The community has raised doubts about the real demand for CRO, highlighting how the hype has not translated into sustained on‑chain activity. In parallel, the risk‑off context has pushed digital assets towards caution. For example, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index recorded values below 30 this week, indicating widespread fear among investors.

Impact on Market Capitalization and Ranking

From the post-announcement peak, the market value of CRO has decreased by almost 50%. The capitalization stands around 6.6 billion dollars, and the token has lost its place in the top 30, currently positioned around the 33rd position globally (CoinGecko).

In this context, the progressive decrease in spot volumes and the reduced breadth of the trading book have accelerated the pullback, typical of movements driven by momentum and news.

Utility and Adoption: What the Metrics Say

The central issue remains the utility of the token within the Crypto.com ecosystem. On platforms like X and Reddit, some users have described the chain as a “ghost town,” criticisms that reflect concerns about the adoption and concrete use cases of CRO.

Indicators such as active addresses, daily transactions, and TVL (total value locked) help to frame the real demand for on-chain activity. For updated details, you can consult Cronoscan for on-chain activity and DeFiLlama for TVL.

Trump, regulators, and the transparency issue

The “CRO Strategy” of Trump Media Group, valued at approximately 6.4 billion dollars, has garnered significant attention.

However, there is still no official confirmation of the approval of this strategy by U.S. regulators SEC and FINRA, making the effect on the token’s fundamentals uncertain.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek, has expressed his support for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) recommendations for the use of the CRO token as tokenized collateral and in stablecoins, without directly commenting on the price trend (@kris).

SEC/FINRA Front

Some specialized media report that the SEC and FINRA have contacted dozens of companies regarding communications about crypto treasuries .

. It emphasizes the possibility of disclosure practices and selective sharing of relevant information.

practices and selective sharing of relevant information. Institutional references: SEC and FINRA.

What to Watch in the Coming Weeks

On-chain usage : trends in active addresses, fees, and transaction volume.

: trends in active addresses, fees, and transaction volume. TVL on the DeFi protocols of the chain and any new integrations.

on the DeFi protocols of the chain and any new integrations. Liquidity on exchanges and order book depth for the main pairs.

on exchanges and order book depth for the main pairs. Regulatory clarity regarding treasury strategies linked to CRO.

regarding treasury strategies linked to CRO. Official communications from Crypto.com and TMTG, preferably accompanied by verifiable metrics.

Conclusion

The case highlights the gap between media hype and the actual utility of the token. Without a measurable increase in adoption and activity within the ecosystem, rallies triggered by news remain vulnerable to rapid trend reversals.

That said, the future trajectory of CRO will depend on the ability to translate announcements into concrete demand and the evolution of the regulatory framework.