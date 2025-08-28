Cronos (CRO) soars over 100% in 48 hours; Here’s why

Cronos (CRO) has staged one of its sharpest rallies on record, surging more than 53% in the past 24 hours and nearly 137% over the past week. The move was fueled by a wave of news connecting the token to both Donald Trump’s media empire and a proposed U.S. crypto ETF.

Cronos 1-week price chart. Source: Finbold

On July 8, Trump Media & Technology Group filed with the SEC for a “Crypto Blue Chip ETF,” which would allocate 5% of its portfolio to CRO alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. While the SEC has delayed its ruling until October 8, optimism has remained strong, particularly as Crypto.com was tapped to custody the ETF’s assets.

The momentum accelerated after Trump Media announced a partnership with Crypto.com to integrate CRO as the official utility token of the Truth Social platform on August 26. As part of the deal, Trump Media will purchase approximately 685 million CRO (worth around $105 million) for its balance sheet.

CRO market cap

The dual catalysts drove CRO’s market capitalization from $5.45 billion to $11.51 billion in less than 48 hours, adding over $6 billion in value.

From a technical standpoint, CRO broke above the critical $0.25 resistance with an RSI of 84.56, signaling overbought conditions but also confirming FOMO-driven momentum. With daily trading volumes topping $2.31 billion, analysts note that Fibonacci extensions suggest near-term upside targets in the $0.33–$0.45 range.

CRO’s inclusion in a regulated ETF would open the door for institutional passive flows, while its new role on Truth Social adds a high-profile use case. Together, the developments position CRO as one of the breakout tokens of 2025—though traders are closely watching whether overheated technicals trigger a near-term pullback.