Cronos (CRO) Unveils Ambitious Roadmap for On-Chain Dominance in 2025-2026

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:45
RealLink
REAL$0.05805+1.04%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000523+3.83%
Capverse
CAP$0.06979+5.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001669+1.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328+4.64%
Cronos
CRO$0.20638+31.47%


Iris Coleman
Aug 26, 2025 06:22

Cronos (CRO), in collaboration with Crypto.com, has announced a strategic roadmap for 2025-2026, focusing on tokenized markets, AI integration, and expanding user adoption.





The blockchain landscape is set for a transformative shift as Cronos (CRO), in partnership with Crypto.com, unveils its roadmap for 2025-2026. This ambitious plan aims to harness the power of on-chain infrastructure, positioning Cronos at the forefront of the digital finance revolution, according to Cronos Labs.

Embracing the Era of Tokenization

With the market cap of stablecoins reaching $271 billion and tokenized assets growing by 200% to $25 billion, Cronos is poised to lead a projected $18 trillion tokenization revolution by 2033. The platform’s robust, institutional-grade blockchain, coupled with Ethereum interoperability and a mature DeFi ecosystem, forms the backbone of its strategy.

Building an Inclusive Financial System

Cronos is committed to democratizing financial opportunities through its purpose-built tokenization platform. This system will support a wide array of asset classes, from equities to real estate, ensuring compliance and trust through rigorous regulatory standards. Additionally, Cronos aims to enhance utility by enabling instant transfers, yield earning, and seamless integration across decentralized applications (dApps).

Driving Mainstream Adoption

Crypto.com’s extensive user base and merchant network provide a direct channel for Cronos’s offerings, facilitating retail adoption. The integration will allow over 150 million users to access Cronos’s lending, staking, and on-chain services effortlessly. Moreover, the collaboration will support on-chain payments and provide world-leading USD liquidity, enhancing the appeal of Cronos’s tokenized products.

Fueling Demand Through Public Markets

Cronos is also focusing on public market engagement to boost demand for its native token, CRO. By advancing CRO-powered ETFs and supporting Digital Asset Treasury Companies, Cronos seeks to enhance liquidity and market credibility, further embedding its presence in the global financial ecosystem.

Strategic Metrics and Future Outlook

In the first half of 2025, Cronos reported significant growth with a 400% increase in daily transactions and a 150% rise in active users, driven by efficiency improvements in transaction speed and cost. For 2026, the platform aims to accumulate 20 billion CRO through public markets, deploy 10 billion in real-world assets, and engage 20 million users across centralized and decentralized finance (CeFi and DeFi) platforms.

As Cronos and Crypto.com advance this strategic roadmap, they aim to blur the lines between traditional and decentralized finance, ushering in a new era of on-chain dominance. The collaboration promises to transform the promise of blockchain into a tangible reality, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of global finance.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/cronos-unveils-ambitious-roadmap-on-chain-dominance-2025-2026

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004992-1.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.406+1.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0133+4.97%
Partager
PANews2025/04/10 17:30
Partager
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0.1018+2.47%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0615+3.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001832+2.74%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Partager
Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands aims to one day obtain a stablecoin issuing license through its joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom. The move comes ahead of the region’s Stablecoin Ordinance legalization. In an exclusive interview with…
Movement
MOVE$0.1226+1.57%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06372+0.28%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 15:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Ethereum MVRV tops 2.10: Why FOMO matters NOW!

Bitcoin vs Gold: Why Choose? Gold Bars Are Now Tokenized on BTC Blockchain