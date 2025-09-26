Cronos Drops Below $0.19, Crypto.com Faces Scrutiny Over Token Demand

TLDR

Cronos experienced a 40% rally following the Trump Media Group partnership announcement but quickly lost those gains.

The token has dropped below $0.19, erasing almost all of its post-announcement surge and losing over $6 billion in market cap.

Community members are divided, with some expressing skepticism about the token’s demand and utility.

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has avoided commenting on the price drop but has highlighted support for regulatory initiatives involving CRO.

The overall market downturn, including Bitcoin’s price drop, has also impacted CRO, fueling concerns about its future performance.

Crypto.com’s native cryptocurrency, Cronos (CRO), has lost significant ground after a brief rally sparked by the Trump Media Group (TMTG) partnership. Following the announcement of a $6.4 billion treasury on Aug. 26, the token surged by 40%. However, the price has since declined, wiping out nearly all of those gains. As CRO fell below $0.19, concerns about its long-term demand have intensified within the community.

Trump Announcement Boosted CRO Price, But Gains Didn’t Last

On Aug. 26, the Trump Media Group revealed its collaboration with Crypto.com, which involved the formation of a $6.4 billion CRO treasury. This news sent CRO’s price soaring by 40%, drawing attention to the potential of the partnership. Investors quickly rallied behind the token, driven by the high-profile nature of the deal. However, the excitement was short-lived as the price began to drop after the initial spike.

By Thursday, CRO had fallen back below $0.19, erasing most of its post-announcement gains. As of now, the token’s market capitalization has plunged by more than $6 billion, or nearly 50%. This has raised questions about the sustainability of the token’s value and its true demand in the market.

Some community members are now expressing skepticism, suggesting that the token’s demand is driven more by hype than real utility.

Cronos Community Divided on Future of CRO

The declining price of CRO has divided opinions within the crypto community. While some remain optimistic, others are increasingly frustrated with the token’s performance.

Other users argue that the broader market downturn, rather than the Trump partnership, is to blame for the decline.

The fear and uncertainty affecting the overall crypto market, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping below $110,000, have contributed to CRO’s struggles.

Despite the concerns, there are still those who believe CRO could rebound. They suggest that the drop is simply part of a seasonal trend in the market. However, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has not addressed the issue directly, leaving the community to wonder about the future of the token.

Crypto.com Highlights Support for Stablecoin Initiative

In response to the price decline, Kris Marszalek has avoided discussing the situation directly. Instead, he took to X on Tuesday to highlight Crypto.com’s support for the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s tokenized collateral and stablecoin initiative. He emphasized the potential role of CRO in regulatory margin requirements, hoping to showcase its utility in the wider financial ecosystem.

While some see this as a positive development for the token’s future, others remain cautious. The SEC has yet to approve the Trump Media Group’s CRO Strategy, and the regulator’s scrutiny of crypto treasuries could lead to delays. Additionally, more than 200 companies with similar initiatives are reportedly under investigation by the SEC, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the crypto market.

