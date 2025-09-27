The post Cronos Erases Trump Gains, CRO Faces Demand Doubts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cronos, the native cryptocurrency of Crypto.com’s Cronos Chain, has faced significant selling pressure since the launch of the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy last month. On Aug. 26, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the operator of Truth Social and majority-owned by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, announced a joint $6.4 billion Cronos (CRO) treasury. The announcement sparked an immediate 40% rally in CRO’s price. However, since then, the token has steadily declined, almost erasing those gains as CRO tumbled below $0.19 on Thursday, approaching pre-announcement levels, according to CoinGecko data. Amid the price decline, many in the community have questioned demand for the token supported by Trump-linked TMTG, while Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has so far avoided publicly addressing the price drop. Cronos market cap sheds $6 billion Since the peak of the Trump news-driven rally, Cronos has lost more than $6 billion, or nearly 50% of its market cap, amounting to $6.6 billion at publication. The token has also dropped out of the top 30 crypto assets by market cap, currently ranking as the 33rd biggest coin by market value, according to CoinGecko. Some online commentators remained hopeful about further CRO price action, while some market observers pointed to the lack of CRO’s utility and demand. Source: CrypT.0 (humbledpath) “You need to demand real change. $CRO once again is going to fully retrace the Trump pump. There is 0 demand for this token. The chain is a ghost town, users are non-existent,” one commentator wrote on X on Sunday. One Reddit user commented, “We’re getting rugged, just as I expected when that partnership was announced,” reflecting growing skepticism among community members. Broader sell-off? Some market watchers were more optimistic about Cronos, highlighting that the CRO price came in line with a broader sell-off on crypto markets. “It’s… The post Cronos Erases Trump Gains, CRO Faces Demand Doubts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cronos, the native cryptocurrency of Crypto.com’s Cronos Chain, has faced significant selling pressure since the launch of the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy last month. On Aug. 26, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the operator of Truth Social and majority-owned by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, announced a joint $6.4 billion Cronos (CRO) treasury. The announcement sparked an immediate 40% rally in CRO’s price. However, since then, the token has steadily declined, almost erasing those gains as CRO tumbled below $0.19 on Thursday, approaching pre-announcement levels, according to CoinGecko data. Amid the price decline, many in the community have questioned demand for the token supported by Trump-linked TMTG, while Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has so far avoided publicly addressing the price drop. Cronos market cap sheds $6 billion Since the peak of the Trump news-driven rally, Cronos has lost more than $6 billion, or nearly 50% of its market cap, amounting to $6.6 billion at publication. The token has also dropped out of the top 30 crypto assets by market cap, currently ranking as the 33rd biggest coin by market value, according to CoinGecko. Some online commentators remained hopeful about further CRO price action, while some market observers pointed to the lack of CRO’s utility and demand. Source: CrypT.0 (humbledpath) “You need to demand real change. $CRO once again is going to fully retrace the Trump pump. There is 0 demand for this token. The chain is a ghost town, users are non-existent,” one commentator wrote on X on Sunday. One Reddit user commented, “We’re getting rugged, just as I expected when that partnership was announced,” reflecting growing skepticism among community members. Broader sell-off? Some market watchers were more optimistic about Cronos, highlighting that the CRO price came in line with a broader sell-off on crypto markets. “It’s…

Cronos Erases Trump Gains, CRO Faces Demand Doubts

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 12:13
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.569+1.42%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02196+0.96%
Cronos
CRO$0.18853-3.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012398-25.35%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004056-1.21%

Cronos, the native cryptocurrency of Crypto.com’s Cronos Chain, has faced significant selling pressure since the launch of the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy last month.

On Aug. 26, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the operator of Truth Social and majority-owned by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, announced a joint $6.4 billion Cronos (CRO) treasury.

The announcement sparked an immediate 40% rally in CRO’s price. However, since then, the token has steadily declined, almost erasing those gains as CRO tumbled below $0.19 on Thursday, approaching pre-announcement levels, according to CoinGecko data.

Amid the price decline, many in the community have questioned demand for the token supported by Trump-linked TMTG, while Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has so far avoided publicly addressing the price drop.

Cronos market cap sheds $6 billion

Since the peak of the Trump news-driven rally, Cronos has lost more than $6 billion, or nearly 50% of its market cap, amounting to $6.6 billion at publication.

The token has also dropped out of the top 30 crypto assets by market cap, currently ranking as the 33rd biggest coin by market value, according to CoinGecko.

Some online commentators remained hopeful about further CRO price action, while some market observers pointed to the lack of CRO’s utility and demand.

Source: CrypT.0 (humbledpath)

“You need to demand real change. $CRO once again is going to fully retrace the Trump pump. There is 0 demand for this token. The chain is a ghost town, users are non-existent,” one commentator wrote on X on Sunday.

One Reddit user commented, “We’re getting rugged, just as I expected when that partnership was announced,” reflecting growing skepticism among community members.

Broader sell-off?

Some market watchers were more optimistic about Cronos, highlighting that the CRO price came in line with a broader sell-off on crypto markets.

“It’s a blood bath right now. The entire market is tanking. Has nothing to do with CRO. September’s are usually like this,” another Redditor wrote on Thursday, commenting on the price fall.

The market has indeed been under pressure in the past week, with Bitcoin (BTC) tumbling below $110,000 on Thursday.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a popular tool for measuring overall market sentiment, tumbled below 30 on Friday — its lowest level since April 2025 — signaling strong caution and heightened fear among investors, as shown on the official index site.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me

While community reaction to CRO decline has remained mixed, Marszalek has avoided commenting on the price.

SEC yet to approve the $6.4 billion CRO buy 

Marszalek took to X on Tuesday to post about Cronos supporting the tokenized collateral and stablecoin initiative by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

“We are pleased to support the tokenized collateral and stablecoin initiative and its recommendations for the use of non-cash collateral, including CRO, for regulatory margin requirements,” Marszalek said.

Related: Crypto.com says report of undisclosed user data leak ‘unfounded’

The tweet has gathered both negative and positive reactions, with some highlighting that the US Securities and Exchange Commission has yet to approve the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy.

Amid the growing trend of crypto treasury announcements, US regulators have reportedly taken a closer look at public companies announcing such initiatives.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the SEC and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority have contacted more than 200 companies that announced crypto treasuries this year as part of a probe into potential breaches of rules against selective sharing of material nonpublic information.

Magazine: 7 reasons why Bitcoin mining is a terrible business idea

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/cro-erases-trump-pump-gains-community-questions-demand?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Slept on the Cardano Opportunity? BullZilla is The Top Coin to Join for Short Term Now

Slept on the Cardano Opportunity? BullZilla is The Top Coin to Join for Short Term Now

Every investor in the crypto space has felt the sting of hindsight. Ethereum’s launch, Solana’s meteoric rise, and even Cardano’s early days were golden opportunities that slipped past many who were cautious or unaware at the time. Those missed ICOs have become part of crypto folklore, teaching a hard lesson: timing matters, and sometimes the […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00491-5.39%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.208+9.35%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 11:15
Partager
Institutional Whale Acquires 431,000 ETH from Major Exchanges

Institutional Whale Acquires 431,000 ETH from Major Exchanges

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/institutional-whale-acquires-431000-eth/
Ethereum
ETH$4,019.06+2.18%
Major
MAJOR$0.1237+3.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012398-25.34%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 11:28
Partager
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $248 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net outflow

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $248 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net outflow

PANews reported on September 27 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$248 million yesterday (September 26, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a single-day net inflow of US$17.91 million. Currently, ETHE's total historical net outflow has reached US$4.57 billion; followed by 21Shares Ethereum ETF TETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$8.05 million. Currently, ETHE's total historical net outflow has reached US$22.57 million. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net outflow of US$200 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$13.16 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$26.01 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.37%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.12 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007437-1.47%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004057-1.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/27 12:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Slept on the Cardano Opportunity? BullZilla is The Top Coin to Join for Short Term Now

Institutional Whale Acquires 431,000 ETH from Major Exchanges

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $248 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net outflow

New Gold Protocol Loses $2M in Price Oracle Hack, NGP Token Collapses by 88%

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 18, 2025 – Bitcoin Pushes Towards $118K as Fed Rate Cut Sparks Broad Crypto Rally