Cronos Hits Multi-Year High After Trump Media Group Joins with Crypto.com

TLDR

Cronos (CRO) surged 40% after the announcement of Trump Media’s $6.4B treasury deal with Crypto.com.

The $1.5B worth of CRO under Trump Media’s umbrella has contributed to the recent price spike.

Despite gains, Cronos remains 300% below its all-time high of $0.97, recorded in November 2021.

The price surge has sparked mixed reactions, with some skeptical about political influence on the token’s price.

Cronos (CRO), the native cryptocurrency of Crypto.com’s Cronos Chain, experienced a remarkable 40% price increase following the announcement of a $6.4 billion crypto treasury by Trump Media and Technology Group. This news lifted CRO to a multi-year high of $0.23, a level not seen since May 2022. The surge was largely driven by the announcement that Trump Media would manage a joint crypto treasury with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition, holding over $1 billion in CRO tokens.

This partnership is expected to significantly enhance the liquidity and credibility of CRO, positioning it as a prominent asset in the crypto market. The announcement has caused a stir in the crypto community, with reactions ranging from optimism to skepticism regarding the political involvement.

Trump Media and Crypto.com’s Strategic Partnership

The announcement of Trump Media’s collaboration with Crypto.com included the formation of a joint $6.4 billion treasury. The treasury, which will hold over $1 billion in CRO tokens, is part of a larger strategy to integrate CRO into Trump Media’s platforms, including Truth Social and Truth+.

Crypto.com’s CEO, Kris Marszalek, shared on X that the price of CRO had surged by 40% following the announcement, which also saw a 5% increase in Trump Media’s stock price. He highlighted the value of CRO held under the Trump Media umbrella, which has now reached over $1.5 billion.

Marszalek’s comments pointed to the growing importance of CRO in both the decentralized finance space and in political media ventures, as it could be used for payments and rewards within Trump Media’s ecosystem.

Skepticism and Support for CRO’s Surge

While the price rally was welcomed by some in the crypto community, others expressed skepticism about the role of political figures in driving crypto asset prices. Some commentators questioned whether the surge was sustainable, citing concerns that the value of CRO might be too dependent on the political affiliation of Trump Media.

Critics also noted that the sudden increase in CRO’s value could lead to market manipulation concerns, especially given the political ties to the token’s rise. One critic remarked, “Now my crypto portfolio is dependent on what some politician says or does,” highlighting a growing discomfort with the intertwining of politics and crypto markets.

On the other hand, supporters argued that the partnership with Trump Media could provide greater exposure and legitimacy for CRO, which has struggled to reach its all-time high of $0.97 since its launch. The price surge has also led some to suggest that Cronos deserves a permanent place in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with its current rise helping it secure the 28th position.

CRO’s Market Performance: Still Far from All-Time Highs

Despite the impressive price surge, Cronos remains significantly below its all-time high. CRO reached its peak of $0.97 shortly after the official Cronos mainnet launch in November 2021. Since then, the token has struggled to regain those levels, even as it saw recent gains.

The rise to $0.23 marks a 300% increase from its lowest levels, but the token still faces significant resistance in reclaiming its previous highs. While the recent rally is notable, it remains to be seen whether the gains will be sustainable in the long term or whether the token will revert to its prior trading range.

