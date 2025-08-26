Cronos price spikes 26% as Trump Media announces $6.4b CRO treasury

2025/08/26 23:12
  • Cronos (CRO) price jumped 26% after Crypto.com announced a partnership with Trump Media.
  • Both CRO and Crypto.com digital wallet will be integrated with Trump Media platforms.
  • Trump Media to buy $105 million in CRO, about 685,427,004 tokens, but targets $6.42 billion treasury.

Cronos price is skyrocketing as the crypto market reacts to news that Crypto.com has partnered with Trump Media & Technology Group. The partnership also involves Yorkville Acquisition Corp. in a deal that will see Trump Media establish a $6.42 billion CRO treasury.

The CRO price was up 26% after the news that the strategic partnership is aimed at forming Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a digital asset treasury company dedicated to acquiring Cronos (CRO) tokens.

Cronos surges as Trump Media eyes $6.4b CRO treasury

As noted, the announcement that Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc. is set to form the world’s largest CRO treasury strategy ignited a 26% surge in the price of the Crypto.com token.

On August 26, 2025, Trump Media & Technology Group, operator of Truth Social, Truth+, and Truth.Fi announced it had signed a cooperation and purchase agreement with Crypto.com.

Specifically, the companies have agreed to integrate CRO and Crypto.com’s digital wallet infrastructure into Trump Media’s platforms.

The partnership also includes a massive positive for CRO, with Trump Media not just adding the altcoin as rewards on Truth Social and Truth+, but also taking a concrete step in backing up a $6.42 billion CRO treasury initiative.

In the short term, $105 million worth of CRO, totalling 685,427,004 CRO, is set for Trump Media’s balance sheet.

Trump Media’s CRO treasury details

The new entity plans to acquire $1 billion worth of CRO tokens, which will account for approximately 19% of the total CRO market cap, or roughly 6.3 billion tokens.

Overall, the substantial investment is eyeing ploughing $200 million in cash, $220 million in mandatory exercise warrants and a $5 billion equity line of credit from Yorkville into the publicly-traded CRO treasury.

The partnership between Trump Media and Crypto.com extends the companies’ collaboration and positions Cronos as one of the top altcoins hitting treasury bets.

CRO price rose to highs of $0.20 as of writing, going vertical as most cryptocurrencies struggled with downside pressure.

