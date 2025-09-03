Cross-Border Crypto Push: Ripple and Thunes Scale Partnership for Faster Payouts

TLDR:

Ripple and Thunes have expanded their partnership to improve cross-border payments and reach new global payout markets.

The collaboration combines Ripple’s blockchain infrastructure with Thunes’s global network for faster and more secure payments.

Ripple Payments now processes over $70 billion in volume across 90+ payout markets covering daily FX flows.

Thunes enables local currency payouts while Ripple provides digital asset rails, enhancing reach in regions with limited banking.

Ripple and Thunes have expanded their collaboration to bring faster, cheaper, and broader cross-border payment solutions to more markets.

The move reflects a growing demand for digital-first financial services across both institutional and business customers. The partnership builds on their 2020 agreement and takes it to a wider scale.

Both firms aim to provide a better customer experience with wider payout coverage and smoother access to local currencies.

Ripple and Thunes Broaden Blockchain Partnership

According to a release, the joint effort aims to create more direct pathways for financial institutions and crypto firms. Ripple brings its digital asset infrastructure while Thunes contributes its Direct Global Network for local payouts.

Together, they are focused on removing friction that slows down cross-border money transfers. The partnership underscores a push for faster and more accessible services at a global level.

PYMNTS reported the expansion through a shared update, while Thunes highlighted its role in linking traditional finance with digital asset players.

Ripple’s team in Asia Pacific noted that combining blockchain rails with local payout capabilities is key to unlocking new regions. The announcement also mentioned that Ripple customers will now gain access to more currencies and countries.

Industry voices said this alliance enhances compliance, speed, and payment transparency at a scale many institutions demand today. The collaboration also leverages Ripple Payments, which has already processed over $70 billion in volume across near-global markets.

Crypto Payments Push Into New Markets

Ripple Payments now spans 90 payout markets, representing more than 90 percent of daily FX flows. Thunes provides the “last mile” connection, ensuring funds arrive in local currencies across regions where banking infrastructure is limited.

The integration is designed to give institutions real-time settlement capacity in both developed and emerging markets.

Thunes described its network as a bridge between traditional finance systems and the digital asset ecosystem. Its Direct Global Network serves banks, fintechs, and businesses in countries where access to financial rails can be difficult.

By connecting Ripple’s blockchain infrastructure to these payout corridors, they aim to meet growing demand for cross-border liquidity.

Ripple Payments also supports on and off-ramps for crypto companies and financial institutions, furthering its role in global transfers. The service is built for transparency and reliability, reducing cost while improving settlement speed.

The partnership will also enhance Thunes’s SmartX Treasury System by integrating Ripple’s solutions.

The collaboration is seen as a step toward expanding blockchain-based payments into practical and scalable use cases. Both firms emphasized that their focus remains on delivering secure, compliant, and accessible services at scale.

For institutions, this could mean smoother treasury operations. For businesses, it means easier and faster ways to pay and get paid across borders.

