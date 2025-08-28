Crucial Shytoshi Kusama Warning Issued by SHIB Team

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 17:04
MemeCore
M$0.41712-1.06%
Threshold
T$0.01647+1.41%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009407-0.62%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001261+1.12%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1684-1.34%
  • Shytoshi Kusama’s attitude to SHIB haters and fudders
  • SHIB burns jump 185%

In a recent X post, the official marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, known under the pseudonym Lucie, has warned the SHIB community against unreasonable confrontation online with SHIB opponents.

Lucie mentioned the mysterious SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama, and also a legendary “Matrix” actor, Keanu Reeves.

You Might Also Like

Shytoshi Kusama’s attitude to SHIB haters and fudders

Lucie cited Keanu Reeves (what he once said in an interview, and now that quote has spread around the Internet and social media in particular) as he once said that at his age, he tries to stay out of arguments and disputes: “I’m at the stage in life where I stay out of arguments. Even if you say 1+1=5, you’re right. Have fun.”

The SHIB marketing lead stated that Shytoshi Kusama and she follow this recommendation themselves when it comes to everything related to Shibarium or any of its tokens – SHIB, BONE, etc.

She warned the community not to argue with SHIB haters or fudders and also to adopt Keanu Reeves’s and Shytoshi Kusama’s approach to this.

SHIB burns jump 185%

According to the date shared by the public on-chain platform Shibburn, during the past 24 hours, the SHIB burn metric has logged an increase of close to 185% compared to the previous day with its red reading. This was possible thanks to burning 2,939,899 SHIB coins.

There have been five burn transactions over the past day, with the two largest ones moving 1,694,200 and 1,076,047 SHIB to unspendable blockchain wallets. On Wednesday, only approximately 100,000 SHIB were scorched.

As for the weekly SHIB burns, here we can see a massive 81.46% decline with 11,730,739 SHIB coins destroyed by the community’s relentless efforts.

Source: https://u.today/crucial-shytoshi-kusama-warning-issued-by-shib-team

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01746+0.86%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.006613-12.18%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01951-1.91%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:43
Partager
Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score has plunged to 20, a level historically linked to bearish phases, raising red flags about fading market momentum.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,900.28+1.45%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0023-6.27%
RedStone
RED$0.4248-1.30%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 18:03
Partager
UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand have partnered with CoinMENA to offer seamless and secure fiat-to-crypto integration.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06925-0.74%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 17:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

MEME casinos, developers fleeing, Wall Street tooling, does Crypto have a future?